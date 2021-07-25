Strong statement from China should be cause of concern: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) said that a strong statement from China should be a cause of concern not only for Pakistan but also for the people. While addressing a news conference, PPP Deputy Central Secretary Information Palwasha Khan along with Senator Rubina Khalid said, "What is the reason that China was forced to make statements and actions against Pakistan? Ministers made various statements after the Dasu Dam incident.

The conference between Pakistan and China has been postponed. The PPP wants to know if this is a small loss. India is happy on the situation between Pakistan and China".

Palwasha Khan said that no one knows where the Prime Minister is. She said that our country is in a two-front situation at the moment. Senator Rubina Khalid said that she termed it as a diplomatic failure of the PTI government. She said that the Noor Mukadam incident has forced us to think.

We did not forget the incident of Usman Mirza then this incident happened.

"The use of narcotics has increased in the "era of change" brought by PTI government. Drugs were also mentioned in Noor Mukadam's case. We want to ask the government how all this is happening under their auspices," she claimed.

The PPP leader said that the highest office of the country "appreciates moral degradation".

"What are the things and secrets that Imran Khan cannot tell? Why the Parliament was not informed about the options mentioned by Imran Khan? Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a statement about the nuclear programme of Pakistan.

Where is the surplus electricity? Foreign investment also declined by 30 percent," she said.

