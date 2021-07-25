ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,971
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,001,875
1,84124hr
4.89% positivity
Sindh
363,101
Punjab
352,153
Balochistan
29,451
Islamabad
85,351
KPK
141,495
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Strong statement from China should be cause of concern: PPP

Recorder Report 25 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) said that a strong statement from China should be a cause of concern not only for Pakistan but also for the people. While addressing a news conference, PPP Deputy Central Secretary Information Palwasha Khan along with Senator Rubina Khalid said, "What is the reason that China was forced to make statements and actions against Pakistan? Ministers made various statements after the Dasu Dam incident.

The conference between Pakistan and China has been postponed. The PPP wants to know if this is a small loss. India is happy on the situation between Pakistan and China".

Palwasha Khan said that no one knows where the Prime Minister is. She said that our country is in a two-front situation at the moment. Senator Rubina Khalid said that she termed it as a diplomatic failure of the PTI government. She said that the Noor Mukadam incident has forced us to think.

We did not forget the incident of Usman Mirza then this incident happened.

"The use of narcotics has increased in the "era of change" brought by PTI government. Drugs were also mentioned in Noor Mukadam's case. We want to ask the government how all this is happening under their auspices," she claimed.

The PPP leader said that the highest office of the country "appreciates moral degradation".

"What are the things and secrets that Imran Khan cannot tell? Why the Parliament was not informed about the options mentioned by Imran Khan? Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a statement about the nuclear programme of Pakistan.

Where is the surplus electricity? Foreign investment also declined by 30 percent," she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP PTI Government Palwasha Khan Rubina Khalid Noor Mukadam Dasu Dam incident

Strong statement from China should be cause of concern: PPP

DRAP recommendation: MRP of Favipiravir tablets approved

UAE announces over $23m fund for polio campaigns

AJK elections today

J&K dispute, CPEC, Afghan situation: India's minister of state's remarks rejected

Afghan NSA 'conveys Modi's message' to Nawaz: Gill

Vaccination certificate must for domestic air travel from Aug 1

Door-to-door campaign in Punjab from tomorrow

SOPs imperative: Alvi

PM urges nation to fully participate in 'greening' Pakistan

FY 2020-21: Credit to private sector stood at 33pc of lending

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.