Biden supports Ghani: White House

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden supports current leadership in Afghanistan, including the country's president, Ashraf Ghani, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Psaki said Biden plans to speak with Ghani on Friday.

The United States condemns the Taliban's targeted attacks on former interpreters and other Afghans as well as the destruction of infrastructure, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Friday, calling on the Taliban to prevent their forces from carrying out the actions.

"We vehemently condemn the targeted attacks, the destruction of vital infrastructure, as well as other attacks against the people of Afghanistan," State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said at a regular news briefing.-

