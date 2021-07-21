ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Textile exports: higher value addition and volumes

Shahid Sattar | Saad Umar 21 Jul 2021

Textile industry has witnessed an unprecedented growth as depicted by an increase of 22% in exports in FY21 as compared to FY20 and 15% when compared to FY19. The resulting hike in exports was the direct result of enabling environment provided by the current government.

Contrary to a “rudimentary” analysis in an article published by BR on July 16, 2021 (https://www.brecorder. com/news/40107598), where higher world cotton prices has been stated as cause of higher earnings. It is important to highlight that FY20 was the year of Covid where prices plummeted due to black swan event. Thus, we must compare prices with previous year i.e., FY19 where A-index prices decreased by 4.24 percent from 86.07 in FY19 to 82.42 in FY21. Given the fact that orders and prices are booked 6-8 months in advance, the earnings are certainly not the result of increased prices.

Since, the increased exports have not resulted from higher cotton prices, it is logical to assume that reduced yarn and cloth exports have translated into manufacturing of value-added products. As already stated in the article that yarn consumption increased 38% to produce value-added products, and we already established that export earnings are not due to higher prices and are based on a volumetric increase in exports. 

=========================================================================================
                          Table 1: Value Added Textile Exports
=========================================================================================
                                   In Million Dollars
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Year    Value of Local   Value of     Value of    Total      25%       Value of     Ratio
          Production     Imported      Cotton    Exports   Domestic   Production
                          Cotton
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FY12       7157.88         490.35     7648.23     13360      3340      16700.00      2.18
FY13       4502.09         881.13     5383.22     13060      3265      16325.00      3.03
FY14       4906.94         573.86     5480.80     13720      3430      17150.00      3.13
FY15       5182.42         343.81     5526.24     13450      3363      16812.50      3.04
FY16       2992.05         750.36     3742.41     12450      3113      15562.50      4.16
FY17       3190.54         805.13     3995.67     12450      3113      15562.50      3.89
FY18       3545.24        1077.92     4623.16     13520      3380      16900.00      3.66
FY19       3392.00         767.50     4159.50     13320      3330      16650.00      4.00
FY20       2391.55         880.11     3271.67     12530      3133      15662.50      4.79
FY21       1641.37        1316.00     2957.37     15330      3833      19162.50      6.48
=========================================================================================

Demand in the domestic market maybe on the rise and there are more than 400 textile mills in the country - not all of them are exporters - to cater for rising demand. It is only viable to sell a value-added product for dollars rather than rupees. Those hard-earned dollars have significantly contributed to Pakistan’s economic growth – Balance of Payment (BoP) improved, rupee appreciated, and it also funded our imports.

Increased exports were the result of implementing Regionally Competitive Energy Tariffs (RCETs) which reduced the conversion cost while making Pakistani products competitive in international market. When majority of (regional) markets were down with Covid-19, the industry not only endured the crises but also flourished – industry was running round the clock on full capacity to meet the high demand which paid off in terms of record number of exports.

The cloth consumption has increased many folds to cater for higher demand of value-added products. Exports of knitwear and bedwear increased 40% and 30% respectively.

In terms of improvement in quality, approx. USD $ 2 billion has been invested, and another $2 billion is in the pipeline, to upgrade existing and add new machinery, so that Pakistani products meet international standards.

The industry has dealt with many crises including historic cotton decline, gas and electricity outages, billions of rupees in tax refunds, efficiency audits, labor and raw material shortages etc. Despite all, we performed the exports have increased. Textile industry – Pakistan’s single largest contributor to exports (60%), manufacturing sector employment (40%) and banking credit (40%) and almost 8.5% contribution in GDP is not only the result of window-dressing or fudging numbers (as highlighted by our friend in the aforesaid article) but as a result of sustained industry profitability.

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Associations (APTMA) as a trade organization representing the largest sector of Pakistan – Textile – encompassing more than 400 textile companies has always played a pivotal role in safeguarding the business interests of not only textile companies but of other sectors to enable their contribution in country’s economic prosperity. APTMA through its political, economic, and social capital capabilities, has always played a leadership role for business facilitation and government relation services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

textile textile exports textile goods Textile Mill rudimentary
Author Image

Shahid Sattar

PUBLIC SECTOR EXPERIENCE: He has served as Member Energy of the Planning Commission of Pakistan & has also been an advisor at: Ministry of Finance Ministry of Petroleum Ministry of Water & Power

PRIVATE SECTOR EXPERIENCE: He has held senior management positions with various energy sector entities and has worked with the World Bank, USAID and DFID since 1988. Mr. Shahid Sattar joined All Pakistan Textile Mills Association in 2017 and holds the office of Executive Director and Secretary General of APTMA.

He has many international publications and has been regularly writing articles in Pakistani newspapers on the industry and economic issues which can be viewed in Articles & Blogs Section of this website.

Author Image

Saad Umar

Saad serves as a technical and research lead at APTMA, providing technical and strategic support for textile promotion in Pakistan.

He holds a Master’s degree in Financial Risk Management from University College London (UCL), United Kingdom. He has extensive banking and financial management and planning experience in Pakistan and abroad. He has previously served Relationship Manager roles at Habib Bank Ltd and Bank Alfalah.

Textile exports: higher value addition and volumes

Russian tanks deployed near Afghan border

ADB lists factors behind 3.9pc growth estimates

Taliban deny responsibility: Rockets land near Afghan presidential palace

Afghan envoy’s daughter was not kidnapped, insists Rashid

Eid-ul-Azha prayers: NCOC for strict compliance with SOPs

Tax defaulters: DGI&I IR to make arrests only after third-party audit

FATF action plan: US lauds Pakistan’s progress

US recession ended in April 2020

Terms and conditions of service of civil servant: High court has no jurisdiction to entertain proceedings: SC

‘Road to space’: billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.