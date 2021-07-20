Gold prices slightly up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday saw a slight gain on the local market, traders said. The yellow metal reached Rs 109,900 per tola, with an increase of Rs 200 on the week's opening day. It was traded for Rs 94,222 per 10 grams, up by Rs 172.

On the world's market, gold value was quoted for $1804 per ounce. Silver was available for Rs 1,460 per tola, Rs 1251.71 per 10 grams and $25.37 per ounce, traders said.

