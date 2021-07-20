Hearing in bail plea of Durrani put off

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday put off hearing of bail plea of Agha Siraj Durrani, speaker of Sindh Assembly, till August 2, 2021. A division bench of the SHC comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Iqbal Kalhoro is hearing the bail petition of Durrani on the orders of the apex court.

Earlier the SHC had approved the bail of Durrani, which was challenged by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Supreme Court requesting it to cancel it. The apex court, however, ordered the high court to hear the bail petition of Durrani again.

NAB had filed a reference against Durrani, his family members and others. When the bench took up the plea for hearing, the counsel for Durrani didn't appear, at which the court adjourned the hearing till August 2, 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021