Most JGB yields flat as BOJ says it does not intend to cut bond buying

  • Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.1 point to 152.36, with a trading volume of 14,343 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.015%
Reuters 19 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Yields on Japanese government bonds were mostly flat on Monday after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that the bank does not intend to reduce its bond buying in future.

The central bank last month trimmed the amount of bonds it would purchase in the quarter through September, as it wants to make the bond market more active.

"Some market participants had expected the central bank would keep reducing its bond buying but the governor's comments on Friday could have helped to cap declines in bond prices," said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.1 point to 152.36, with a trading volume of 14,343 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.015%.

The 20-year JGB yield was also unchanged at 0.395%.

JGB yields follow Treasuries higher amid weak BOJ bond-purchase operation

The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.645%.

The 40-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.715%.

Both the two-year JGB yield and the five-year yield were flat at minus 0.130% and minus 0.125%, respectively.

