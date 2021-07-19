ANL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.17%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.08%)
FCCL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
FFL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FNEL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
GGGL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
GGL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.35%)
JSCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
KAPCO 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 168.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
PAEL 34.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
PIBTL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
POWER 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.25%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
TRG 168.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.78%)
UNITY 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.03%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (0.2%)
BR30 26,967 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (0.01%)
KSE100 47,752 Decreased By ▼ -82.36 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,159 Decreased By ▼ -51.82 (-0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China to add 110m T coal production capacity in H2 2021

  • The world's biggest coal consumer had added more than 140 million tonnes per annum of coal mining capacity in the first half of this year
Reuters Updated 19 Jul 2021

BEIJING: China plans to add nearly 110 million tonnes per annum of advanced coal production capacity in the second half of 2021 to meet increasing demand for the fossil fuel, the state planner said on Monday.

"Currently, more than 40 million tonnes of coal mining capacity are under government reviews for approval, while some 70 million tonnes are under construction and will gradually be launched," the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.

The world's biggest coal consumer had added more than 140 million tonnes per annum of coal mining capacity in the first half of this year, it said.

Coal: Out of control!

Beijing has been urging miners to accelerate construction of advanced mining capacity and ramp up output amid soaring coal prices and robust demand from industrial and residential sectors.

Last week, it said it would release more than 10 million tonnes of coal from its reserves to cool the market.

Eleven provinces in China saw record-high power load last week as a warmer-than-usual weather led to higher use of air conditioning. Total power consumption in the first six months rose 16% from a year earlier.

However, coal output in June fell 5% on-year under tightened mine safety inspections across China after frequent mining accidents.

The NDRC said it had been eliminating small and outdated coal capacity. At present, China has around 4,700 coal mines, down from more than 10,000 in 2015.

The average production capacity at coal mines is above 1.1 million tonnes per annum, it said.

China coal Coal India annum Million Ton per Annum

China to add 110m T coal production capacity in H2 2021

Nong, Qureshi visit bus blast injured

At least 29 dead as passenger bus collides with truck in Dera Ghazi

Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border

Centre yet to finalise revised Circular Debt Management Plan

PM for arrest of culprits within ‘48 hours’

Afghan rivals to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM says proud to sound global alarm

UAE, Saudi reach compromise: OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost

NEC to meet twice every year

‘Some gas’ diverted to meet peak demand of power sector: Azhar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters