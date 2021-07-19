Markets
US Treasury yields slip to 11-day low as growth fears bite
- Thirty-year yields dropped 3.3 bps at 1.8965%
19 Jul 2021
LONDON: US Treasury 10-year yields slipped to an 11-day low on Monday as bond markets benefited from concerns that the resurgent Delta COVID-19 variant would undermine the post-pandemic global economic recovery.
By 0745 GMT, the yield was down three basis points to 1.27%, having earlier touched 1.264%, the lowest since July 8 when it plumbed a 4-1/2-month low.
Treasury yields continue descent ahead of Fed minutes
