ANL 31.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.32%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
FCCL 22.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
FFL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FNEL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
GGGL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
GGL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.22%)
JSCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
KAPCO 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 168.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
PAEL 34.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
PIBTL 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
TRG 168.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.78%)
UNITY 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.74%)
BR100 5,228 Increased By ▲ 10.17 (0.19%)
BR30 26,962 Decreased By ▼ -3.2 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,753 Decreased By ▼ -81.05 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,159 Decreased By ▼ -50.9 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
US Treasury yields slip to 11-day low as growth fears bite

  • Thirty-year yields dropped 3.3 bps at 1.8965%
Reuters 19 Jul 2021

LONDON: US Treasury 10-year yields slipped to an 11-day low on Monday as bond markets benefited from concerns that the resurgent Delta COVID-19 variant would undermine the post-pandemic global economic recovery.

By 0745 GMT, the yield was down three basis points to 1.27%, having earlier touched 1.264%, the lowest since July 8 when it plumbed a 4-1/2-month low.

Treasury yields continue descent ahead of Fed minutes

Thirty-year yields dropped 3.3 bps at 1.8965%.

