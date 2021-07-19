Awareness about Covid-19: Mukhtiarkar, artists visit markets

HYDERABAD: on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fawad Gaffar Soomro Mukhtiarkar City Abu Bakar Sadhayo visited markets along with artists to give awareness to the masses regarding the Covid-19.

According to the details Mukhtiarkar City Abu Bakar Sadhayo along with artists including Israr Laghari, Aqeel Qureshi, Manzoor Murad, Rukhsar Memon, Iqrar Waheed Ali, Arshad Shaikh, and Zulfiqar Qureshi were accompanied and distributed the pamphlets to the shopkeepers, Transporters regarding the awareness of Covid-19 and also advised to them for the Covid vaccination.

On this occasion, the artists also appealed to the shopkeepers, their staff and transporters to co operate with district administration inject the vaccination of covid-19 and not only save to themselves but also save their family members.

During the visit, Abu Bakar Sadhayo said that the aim of their visit to give awareness among the masses regarding the awareness of Covid-19 and their staff to defeat this epidemic disease and strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who would not inject the covid-19 vaccination, he added.

