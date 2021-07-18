PM in AJK to brighten PTI's electoral prospects

BAGH: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that countries with rule of law for all its citizens, rich and poor alike, had achieved progress and were prosperous whereas nations with two different sets of rules had doomed.

Addressing a huge public gathering here, the prime minister said that no nation on earth can aspire to rise unless there is uniform sets of laws for people.

"The nations that had no regard for rule of law or that had different rules for the rich and the poor were destroyed," he said, regretting that in Pakistan, the justice system could not nab the big fish.

Amid clapping and slogans by the huge gathering, the prime minister referred to creation of State of Madina by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), in which no one was regarded as above the law.

In an apparent reference to Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari, the prime minister said that those who have their properties, wealth and business abroad cannot fight the case of the country.

He said he will live and die for Pakistan as he has no stakes outside the country, otherwise he would have never replied to the US "absolutely not".

On the other hand, the other rulers would have allowed drone attacks inside the country, he added.

The prime minister linking his party's struggle for the future of the country, young generations and rule of law, declared that the people in Kashmir 'would never accept, liars, cowardice and corrupt as their leaders'.

The prime minister said: "big looters have gathered in the country as they want one thing - NRO. They want me to forgive them for their corruption and desire one set of laws for the rich and others for the poor."

In sarcastic tone, the prime minister (in veiled reference to Nawaz Sharif) said the Supreme Court had declared him guilty, a court of law had convicted and sentenced him, but a former prime minister produced "fake" medical documents to flee the country.

"No such acting had ever been performed even in the Bollywood," he added.

The prime minister opined that a country with begging bowl cannot stand on its own feet.

He said under Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government's the country would be able to extend financial support to the poor countries.

He said the nations were formed on the basis of their ideologies. The people living in a country touched heights when they preferred their collective ideology over individual interests.

The prime minister said founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had strived for forty years of his life for those principles and emphatically pronounced an ideology, which became a basis for the nation. These were the principles dreamt by Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said for the first time in the history of mankind, the Riasat-e-Madina took responsibility of the weaker segments of society.

The prime minister said his government was also taking similar steps for a welfare state.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had given health cards to all its citizens whereas Punjab province would extend such facility to all the residents by the end of this year. By the end of this year, health insurance would be given to all residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Under such facility, each family would get free of cost medical treatment worth Rs1 million, he further added.

For the first time in the history of the country, the prime minister said, there is a government which is facilitating provisions of loans by the banks, so that the poor people and low-income groups could afford to have their own houses through easy instalments.

The prime minister also said that by the end of the year, they would be launching a new programme, 'Kamyab Pakistan', under which the poor families would get interest-free loans for starting their small business.

Each member in a family would get such facility. Besides, technical education would be imparted to them especially to womenfolk who could earn their livelihood while sitting at homes due to use of latest technology.

The prime minister said his government was emulating the model of the Riasat-e-Madina, a model that China also followed to lift its people out of poverty.

The prime minister while enumerating the steps taken for the welfare state, referred to setting up of Panah Gah where lodging and dining facilities were provided free to the labourers and daily wage earners, so that they could save their daily income and send them back to their families. The prime minister saluted the brave struggle of the Kashmiri people against unabated Indian brutalities and oppression in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that people in IIOJK are facing inhuman cruelties while offering unprecedented sacrifices for their legitimate rights like that of Burhan Wani.

"The whole world is witnessing your great sacrifices and spirit and praying for you," he maintained.

The RSS-BJP ideology, he said, has posed a real threat to India itself. The ruling junta does not recognize all the minorities living in India as their citizens.

The prime minister assured that he would continue raising his voice for their rights at all the global fora.

The prime minister further said Pakistan and Kashmir are tied with each other upon that ideology which had been a basis for the creation of Pakistan.

On the occasion, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Vice chairman PTI, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that prime minister Imran Khan has raised the issue of IIOJK vociferously at all the world fora.

Citing political opponents' hollow claims, he reiterated that there would be no compromise on the issue of Kashmir.

Qureshi said that all the Kashmiris are looking towards one personality - Imran Khan, who would help secure their legitimate rights, he added.

The PTI's vice president further expressed his wonder that the PML-N has the government and authority in AJK, but they have fears because of their corruption and poor performance.

The PPP now belongs to Zardari as Bhutto's ideology has been buried, he added.

Qureshi said no one could create hurdles in the way of change which would dawn upon Kashmir on July 25.

Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmed said when prime minister Imran Khan spoke at the UN, the world listened to him as ambassador of Kashmir.

About political opponents, he said now these people have arrived in Kashmir asking for votes. These political leaders, according to him, had forged friendship with Modi.

He said Imran Khan is the only ray of hope for the people of Kashmir.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI's candidates Mir Akhtar Khan and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan also addressed the gathering.

The prime minister also welcomed former speaker AJK assembly Sayaab Khalid for joining PTI.