Newspaper holidays

18 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society has announced that the member publications of the APNS will observe two closed holidays on account of Eid-ul-Azha on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 and Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Consequently, there will be no morning newspapers on Thursday, July 22, 2021 and Friday, July 23, 2021 and will publish their normal editions on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Whereas the evening newspapers not appearing on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 and Thursday, July 22, 2021, may bring out their issues on Friday, July 23, 2021, if they so desire.

