Newspaper holidays
18 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society has announced that the member publications of the APNS will observe two closed holidays on account of Eid-ul-Azha on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 and Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Consequently, there will be no morning newspapers on Thursday, July 22, 2021 and Friday, July 23, 2021 and will publish their normal editions on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Whereas the evening newspapers not appearing on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 and Thursday, July 22, 2021, may bring out their issues on Friday, July 23, 2021, if they so desire.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Railways to run ‘Eid special’ trains
Newspaper holidays
Iran confirms no new round of N-talks
Syria’s Assad takes oath
Regular troops deployed at all border crossings: DG ISPR
Investigation into Dasu incident has reached final stages, says Pakistan's interior minister
PM orders inquiry into kidnapping of Afghan ambassador's daughter
Pakistan partially reopens Chaman border, allows Afghans to cross over
Pakistan reports over 2,000 Covid-19 cases for third straight day
Pakistan receives shipment carrying 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca
Russia offered US use of Central Asia bases for Afghan intel: report
Read more stories
Comments