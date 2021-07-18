April 2020-March 2021: Emirates SkyCargo lifts over 14.7m kg of textile garments

KARACHI: Emirates SkyCargo has lifted over 14.7 million kilograms of textile garments to and from Pakistan from April 2020 to March 2021.

According to Faisal Yaqoob, Cargo Manager Pakistan at Emirates SkyCargo, from April 2020 to March 2021, the airline carried more than 14.7 million kilograms of textile garments to and from Pakistan and the destinations mainly include Zaragoza, Manchester, Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Madrid, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, air cargo carriers provided seamless connectivity for exporters to continue shipping textile products globally – enabling Pakistani exporters to maintain their market share worldwide, he said.

The Emirates SkyCargo, which was recognised for its outstanding service by the Air Cargo Agents Association of Pakistan in 2019, links Pakistani businesses and traders with buyers all around the world. In addition, the airline also lifted mangoes, meat, fish, vegetables, and other perishables items for global markets.

Emirates’ airfreight division also continues to play a key role in transporting essential medical supplies into Pakistan, such as pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, face masks, and lab test kits, he maintained.

Needless to mention, the Emirates SkyCargo offers cargo connectivity through weekly flights to and from five cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Sialkot. With its combination of flexible capacity options ranging from full freighters to belly-hold, along with an extensive network and robust flight frequencies across major global trade lanes, Emirates SkyCargo ensures some of the fastest travel times for cargo.

