26 sites notified to collect hides of sacrificial animals

FAISALABAD: The district administration of Faisalabad has notified 26 sites to collect hides of sacrificial animals on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha by different organizations and NGOs having permission from the Deputy Commissioner office.

According to the notification issued in this regard by the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali the hide collection points had been notified in Faisalabad City included Baroon Aminpur Bazar Eid Gah Road, Near Darbar Baba Qaim Sain outside Graveyard, Riaz Shahid Chowk near WASA Office, Chandni Chowk near MC Boys High School, outside WASA Ware House near Novelty Bridge, Mumtaz Garden Gulshan-e-Rafique Rodex road, Stop No.5, Hilal Road, 224 Wazir Khan Wali, Tanki Wala Chowk Mandi Quarter, in font of Chenab Fabrics Nishatabad, open place at Saeed Colony No.2 near Graveyard Madina Town, Outside M I Middle School near Lal Dispensary, Gulberg, outside MC High School for Boys, Ghulam Muhammadabad opposite office of UC No.280, Chatri Wala Chowk Jinnah Colony, in front of Graveyard Dhera Sain Ghulam Muhammadabad, outside Kamalabad graveyard while in Jaranwala included Old Tanga Stand opposite MC office Jaranwala, Slaughter House Jaranwala, Slaughter House Khurrianala Chowk, Veterinary Hospital Khurrianwala. Tanga Stand Gojra Road Samundri and Opposite Lady Park have been notified at Samundri while Jallah Chowk near proposed site of Sabzi Mandi Tandilianwala, Hockey Ground Canal road Tandilianwala and Railway Ground Mamukanjan, Railway Godown near Railway Station Chak Jhumra, near Godown of Food Department Sangla road had been notified for tehsil Tandilianwala and Chak Jhumra respectively.

It has been said in notification that ban organizations would not be allowed to collect the sacrificial animal hides and legal action would be taken against the violators. The district administration would monitor the process of hide collections.-PR

