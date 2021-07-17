ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 17 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (July 16, 2021).

====================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
====================================================================================
Member                      Company                            Turnover        Rates
Name                                                          of Shares
====================================================================================
AKD Sec.                    1st. Fid. Leasing                    36,310         2.97
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             36,310         2.97
Topline Sec.                Al Shaheer Corp.                     10,000         7.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             10,000         7.00
Sherman Sec.                Attock Petroleum Ltd                 30,000       328.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             30,000       328.00
B&B Sec.                    D.G.Cement                           22,000       115.65
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             22,000       115.65
Creative Cap. Sec.          Fauji Bin Qasim                       1,500        27.80
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,500        27.80
Akik Capital                Faysal Bank                       8,550,000        18.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          8,550,000        18.00
MRA Sec.                    Ghani Global Glass                    5,000        29.80
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,000        29.80
Ghani Osman Sec.            Hond Atlas Cars                         300       376.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                300       376.00
D.J.M. Sec.                 IGI Holdings Limited                200,000       193.22
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            200,000       193.22
Brains Securities           Nishat Mills                          6,000        95.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              6,000        95.00
D.J.M. Sec.                 Pakistan Al. Bev. Cans            9,004,365        50.56
AKD Sec.                                                      1,420,029        49.85
Fortune Sec.                                                      1,000        49.25
Arif Habib Ltd.                                                  10,129        49.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                                            1,028,500        49.46
M. M. M. A. Khanani                                              56,167        52.59
Growth Sec.                                                     441,000        49.00
MRA Sec.                                                         50,000        51.40
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         12,011,190        50.33
JS Global Cap.              Samba Bank Ltd.                  10,000,000         6.25
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         10,000,000         6.25
M. M. M. A. Khanani         Sui Northern Gas                        500        48.95
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                500        48.95
Intermarket Sec.            Systems Ltd.                         82,500       605.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             82,500       605.00
====================================================================================
                            Total Turnover                   30,955,300
====================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Pakistan postpones Afghan peace conference

Economic recovery gathers further momentum in Q3FY21: SBP

SBP foresees surge in CA deficit, inflation

SPI up 0.41pc WoW

NA informed: Circular debt gets heftier by Rs538bn in a fiscal year

Dislodging Taliban from Boldak: Pakistan rejects Afghan govt claim

Senate adopts five bills

Discos tariff: CPPA-G seeks paisa 80/unit increase for June

Offices of developers/builders and jewelers: Directorate general of DNFBPs begins online inspections

WhatsApp blocks 2m Indian users over messaging violations

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.