KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (July 16, 2021).

==================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ==================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ==================================================================================== AKD Sec. 1st. Fid. Leasing 36,310 2.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,310 2.97 Topline Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 10,000 7.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 7.00 Sherman Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 30,000 328.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 328.00 B&B Sec. D.G.Cement 22,000 115.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,000 115.65 Creative Cap. Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 1,500 27.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 27.80 Akik Capital Faysal Bank 8,550,000 18.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,550,000 18.00 MRA Sec. Ghani Global Glass 5,000 29.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 29.80 Ghani Osman Sec. Hond Atlas Cars 300 376.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 376.00 D.J.M. Sec. IGI Holdings Limited 200,000 193.22 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 193.22 Brains Securities Nishat Mills 6,000 95.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 95.00 D.J.M. Sec. Pakistan Al. Bev. Cans 9,004,365 50.56 AKD Sec. 1,420,029 49.85 Fortune Sec. 1,000 49.25 Arif Habib Ltd. 10,129 49.00 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. 1,028,500 49.46 M. M. M. A. Khanani 56,167 52.59 Growth Sec. 441,000 49.00 MRA Sec. 50,000 51.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,011,190 50.33 JS Global Cap. Samba Bank Ltd. 10,000,000 6.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 6.25 M. M. M. A. Khanani Sui Northern Gas 500 48.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 48.95 Intermarket Sec. Systems Ltd. 82,500 605.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 82,500 605.00 ==================================================================================== Total Turnover 30,955,300 ====================================================================================

