Software application: Apna Tax app announces latest version

16 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Apna Tax is pleased to announce the latest version of its flagship software application that removes the complexity of tax return filing. Apna Tax launched last year as a unique service in Pakistan, delivering digital innovation, accuracy and completeness, and has now activated return filing for the tax year 2020/21 to supplement the existing offering for 2019/20.

Nasir Qureshi, CEO and co-founder of Apna Tax, commented: “This is another milestone for Apna Tax as we continue to innovate in response to customer needs. I’m delighted that our clients can use the latest technology and be confident that their tax returns will reach FBR accurately and securely.”

Apna Tax customers receive the highest standard of tax return filing excellence at very competitive prices. The app has been developed under the guidance and supervision of tax experts from Yousuf Adil, Chartered Accountants, which is one of Pakistan’s leading professional services firms with international experience. “We’re proud that Yousuf Adil, Chartered Accountants is available to support Apna Tax and facilitate the filing needs of so many people,” said Atif Mufassir (Partner / National Leader, Tax & Legal, YA). “Meanwhile, the fabric of today’s local, provincial, national and international commerce is more connected and complex than ever before; we will continue to collaboratively support the expansion of Apna Tax offerings to include more categories of filers going forward. We are incredibly excited to see these new end-to-end solutions launched all across Pakistan.”

In the longer term, the company’s ambition is to be a transformative force in the country’s development, by way of an innovative product and service mix. One important aspect will be the cultivation of ecosystems and partnership networks in under-represented and overlooked demographic segments, where Apna Tax intends to harness untapped entrepreneurial talent. “We are positioning Apna Tax to accelerate our ecosystem expansion through next-generation technology and best practices,” said Muhammad Yar Hiraj, Board Member of Apna Tax, and founder of OneLoad, Pakistan’s largest digitally connected retailer agent network. “Our vision is to enable tax professionals to assist the mass market of SMEs and consumers with their taxation needs, maximizing their productivity and quality through leading technology. We are thrilled that Apna Tax will give our partners the capacity to support their communities in this important area.”—PR

