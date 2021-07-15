ANL 31.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
ASL 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.03%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.08%)
BYCO 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.01%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.36%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 30.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
GGL 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
KAPCO 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.69%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
MLCF 46.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
NETSOL 171.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.23%)
PACE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.62%)
PAEL 34.37 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
POWER 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
SILK 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.93%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
TELE 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
UNITY 45.35 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (4.98%)
WTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.64%)
BR100 5,189 Increased By ▲ 20.04 (0.39%)
BR30 26,707 Increased By ▲ 133.77 (0.5%)
KSE100 47,570 Increased By ▲ 78.15 (0.16%)
KSE30 19,098 Increased By ▲ 51.92 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls 1% on prospect of more supplies

  • Saudi, UAE reach compromise to unlock more oil supply
  • US crude stockpiles fall for eighth week in a row
  • US fuel stocks rose despite reduced refinery output
Reuters 15 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell more than 1% on Thursday, extending losses as investors braced for more supplies following a compromise between top OPEC producers and as US fuel stocks rose, raising concerns about demand in the world's largest consumer.

Brent crude futures for September dropped 91 cents, or 1.2%, to $73.85 a barrel by 0158 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for August was at $72.21 a barrel, down 92 cents, or 1.3%.

Both benchmarks slid more than 2% on Wednesday after Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia and the UAE reached a compromise that should pave the way for a deal to supply more crude to a tight oil market and cool soaring prices.

Oil slides over 2pc after top oil producers near compromise

"The market is not taking any chances. Prices are very overbought anyway so traders might want to take some money off the table before the deal is concrete," said Avtar Sandu, senior commodity trader at Phillips Futures in Singapore.

Talks among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, had broken down earlier this month after the UAE objected to extending the supply cut deal beyond April 2022.

"The deal will take some time to get finalized, but it seems the UAE will be allowed to produce more output next year," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

"It seems OPEC+ will shortly have a plan to raise output and that is welcomed news as surging demand had oil market getting too tight."

In the United States, crude stockpiles fell for an eighth straight week last week, but gasoline and diesel inventories rose despite a drop in refinery utilization rates, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

The large drawdown in crude stocks did little to boost oil prices as traders focused on the first rise in total petroleum stocks since early June, Moya said.

Elsewhere, the prospect of a quick return of Iranian supplies to global markets has been pushed back as negotiations over the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal will not resume until mid-August.

Oil prices

Oil falls 1% on prospect of more supplies

War of words between Tarin, NAB intensifies

Tarbela 4th extension project: TI-P refuses to accept ministry’s assertion

Power theft: Govt decides to amend law

Senate panel defers Cos (Amend) Bill: SECP told to amend clauses to facilitate start-ups

Appointment of CEO PGJDC: Ministry’s summary rejected

PM launches succession certificate initiative for Punjab

Thar Coal Block 6: Sindh blames Centre for ‘blocking’ UK-based company’s investment

Sindh govt orders reclosure of schools, recreational places

Taliban seize Chaman border crossing

US lets Iran use frozen funds to pay back Japan, South Korea

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters