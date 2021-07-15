ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Sindh govt orders reclosure of schools, recreational places

Recorder Report 15 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, keeping in view the new highs of the Coronavirus that has hit the province, particularly in the city, has decided to re-close all recreational places, including indoor dining and sports activities and schools from class one to 9th and warned to take more strict actions if the SOPs were not followed in true letter and spirit.

He took these decisions while presiding over a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus here at CM House on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers, Nasir Shah, Ikram Dharejo, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Parliamentary secretary Health Qasim Siraj Soomro, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Police Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, ACS Home Qazi Shahid Parvez, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary School Education Ahmed Bux Narejo, Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi, VC Dow University Prof Saeed Qureshi, Dr Qaiser, Dr Sara of WHO, representatives of Corps-5 and Rangers and other concerned.

The Chief Minister was told that overall detection ratio of COVID-19 has reached 7.4 percent in the province and in Karachi it has been recorded at 17.11 percent on July 13. At this the Chief Minister said that on July 7 the detection rate of the city was 11.98 percent and within seven days it reached 17.11 percent on July 13. “The situation is going from bad to worse and would turn worse if necessary, measures are not taken,” he said.

Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi told the Chief Minister that 365 cases of six types of Coronavirus have been detected in the province, of them 95 of UK variant, 162 of South Africa, 29 Brazilian, 66 Indian, three P.1(501Y.V.3) and one Wild type up to July 12, 2021.

It was pointed out that in July 143 patients of COVID-19 have died, of them 98 or 69 percent on ventilators, 29 or 20 percent off vent and 16 or 11 percent at home.

The meeting was told that in the first wave starting from March 1, 2020 Sindh had a peak of 3038 cases, the peak of the second wave was 1983, the third wave had a peak of 2,076 cases and the fourth on-going wave has so far shown a peak of 1210 cases.

Decisions: Keeping in view the situation of the virus the Chief Minister decided to close indoor dining, schools from class one to eight, all recreational places, including water parks, sea view, Hawks bay, Keenjhar, swimming pools, Cinemas and indoor gyms from Monday. However, the schools where examinations were in progress would function as per their routine.

The Chief Minister said that on next Monday he would review the situation once again and may take more strict measures, if SOPs are not followed.

Vaccination: The Chief Minister was told that 5,870,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been received, of them 4,465,908 have been utilized. Murad Shah urged the health department to accelerate its vaccination drive.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus Syed Murad Ali Shah Murtaza Wahab Sindh govt Nasir Shah Qasim Siraj Soomro Qazi Shahid Parvez

