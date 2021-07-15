Coronavirus positivity rate again crosses 4pc mark

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate, Wednesday, once again crossed four percent mark for the second time in the past three days as 1,980 coronavirus infections were detected across the country after 47,472 tests were conducted, with a positivity ratio of 4.17 percent.

On Sunday July 11, Pakistan recorded its highest coronavirus positivity ratio at 4.09 percent since May 30, which was at 4.05 percent, Covid-19-related data released by the National Command and Operations Centre’s (NCOC) said.

According to the NCOC data, Sindh once again has become the most Covid-19-affected province as the total number of cases in Sindh have reached 349,586 beating Punjab, which was on top. According to the NCOC, Sindh reported 1,201 new coronavirus cases, raising the provincial tally to 349,586. The province has also confirmed eight more Covid-19 deaths, taking the provincial toll to 5,621.

The report added that 16,262 samples were tested for the virus in the past 24 hours, returning a positivity rate of 7.4 per cent, which is highest in all the provinces.

According to data, at present Karachi is the worst-affected Covid-19 city as in the past 24 hours, 669 infections were recorded in Karachi after 5,129 tests were conducted.

Punjab has reported 216 coronavirus cases and seven deaths over the past 24 hours. The provincial tally now stands at 348,725 and the death toll has risen to 10,839. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) has reported 117 Covid-19 cases and six deaths during the last 24 hours.

The province’s infection tally has risen to 139,710 and the death toll has climbed to 4,371.

Balochistan has recorded 113 new cases, which has lifted the provincial tally to 28,434.

With no fatalities stemming from the virus reported in the province over the past 24 hours, the death toll remains 317. Islamabad recorded 125 coronavirus cases and one death taking cases tally to 83,956 and death toll to 786 since the pandemic outbreak.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)reported 136 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths.

So far AJK has recorded 21,392 Covid-19 infections and 595 deaths.

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has reported 72 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the coronavirus tally to 7,044 and death tally to 113 since the start of the pandemic.

The authorities have vaccinated a total 21,076,550 people since the Covid-19 vaccination drive was started in February of which 535,957 jabs were administered in the past 24 hours.

Out of 21.07 million vaccinated people, 4.21 million have been fully vaccinated, while 16.87 million have been partially vaccinated.

Moreover, people in Islamabad are facing serious problems in getting Covid-19 vaccine jab due to strike of the corona vaccination staff.

The Covid-19 vaccination staff is on strike since Monday saying that the authorities are not paying them coronavirus risk allowance, despite, the fact that the health workers are putting their lives at stake in serving the masses.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has urged citizens to take a pledge for making themselves and society aware of the problems arising from the increasing population.

Addressing a seminar on population, Dr Faisal Sultan said that it is high time to raise the awareness level of citizens to consider the burden on the country’s resources due to heavy population growth.

He said that besides the government, it is the responsibility of the society to pass on useful information on family planning, so that parents can play their role in the sustainable development of the country, while making decisions for adopting a gap in family expansion.

He said that desire of having children is the right of every parent but this is also important to consider the resources, while planning to expand the family.

It is necessary for parents to think over how to manage within available resources to provide basic needs of life including education, food, and shelter to their children for their better grooming and growing, he added.

Faisal said in order to make a balanced approach and to make their children useful citizens of this country, while ensuring the provision of better necessities of life to their children, parents must realise how much resources they have to require for them.

He said, “For better grooming and shelter of our children, we should consider this important aspect.”

He added adopting a balanced approach to population growth is the best way for ensuring better capabilities in children.

Faisal said that this increase in population resulted in poor health of mother and child besides facing other issues such as a heavy burden on water usage, environment, and all other resources of the country.

He said that the increasing population is the root cause of major problems and that population control is the primary condition for the establishment of an organised and progressive society.

