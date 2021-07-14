ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,477 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -34.67 (-0.18%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Signing of trade agreements with Uzbekistan to boost Pakistani goods, says Dawood

Ali Ahmed 14 Jul 2021

Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said that the signing of Transit and Preferential Trade Agreements with Uzbekistan will give a major advantage to Pakistani goods.

Pakistan is set to sign trade agreements with Uzbekistan on July 15 to explore over $90-billion worth of export potential in Central Asia in a bid to achieve an unprecedented exports target of $35 billion set for fiscal year 2021-22.

“With the signing of these agreements, Pakistani goods entering Uzbekistan will get the same duty rates as Russia, China, and other Central Asian Republics, providing a level playing field,” said Dawood, while talking to a private channel.

The statement comes as Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to make an official visit to Uzbekistan on 15-16 July 2021. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Foreign Minister and other members of the Cabinet. A large group of Pakistan’s leading businessmen will also visit Tashkent on the occasion.

Pakistan to sign trade agreements with Uzbekistan

As per the Foreign Office statement, “the wide-ranging talks between the two leaders will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on trade, economic cooperation, and connectivity. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.”

A number of agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, said the FO.

Dawood said about 100 businessmen are visiting Uzbekistan to explore market of Pakistani products.

"We have to improve our banking relations with Uzbekistan," said Dawood, adding that during his upcoming visit, he, alongside a delegation of bankers, would meet officials of the Uzbekistan central bank and ask them to provide our bankers licences as a correspondent bank or open a ‘full fledge’ branch.

“We have a lot of products such as pharmaceuticals, engineering products, mobile phones, textiles and food products that have high potential,” he said.

Cabinet approves transit trade deal with Uzbekistan

Adviser to the Prime Minister said that the government will give incentives to the industrial sector to promote export of Pakistani products to Central Asian States.

The Advisor said Uzbekistan is also taking interest in Gwadar for boosting business to other part of the region.

Earlier, Dawood while talking to reporters said that the two countries have agreed to allocate dedicated space in Gwadar and Tashkent for establishing warehousing facilities to help each other in the transportation of goods to other regional countries.

"We have planned to transport goods under the TIR Convention because the first-ever truck from Uzbekistan reached Pakistan under the TIR Convention in 48 hours," he said. "The government is contemplating offering loans to the transporters to update the country's dilapidated logistics network," he said.

Pakistan Abdul Razak Dawood Imran Khan Preferential Trade Agreement Uzbekistan Transit Trade Agreement

Signing of trade agreements with Uzbekistan to boost Pakistani goods, says Dawood

Foreign Office expresses condolences over lives of Pakistanis, Chinese workers lost in bus accident

Sindh decides to shut educational institutions, stop indoor dining

Beijing asks Pakistan to investigate bus blast that killed Chinese nationals

Taliban claims to control key Afghan border crossing with Pakistan

Pakistan records highest Covid-19 positivity since May 29

Pakistan 'well-positioned for growth' but concerns remain, says Citi

Afghanistan troop pullout a 'mistake': George W. Bush

'UK could work with Taliban in Afghan govt'

NTDC secures Rs6,400m financing facility

Agri, non-agri products to be registered to maintain identity

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters