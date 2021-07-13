ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHC reserves verdict in bail petition of Khursheed

Recorder Report 13 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday reserved the verdict in the bail petition of Syed Khursheed Shah, an MNA of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), in "assets beyond means" case.

The SHC reserved the verdict after both sides -- petitioner and respondents -- concluded their arguments with the court ruling that if anyone wanted to furnish more comments, he can do it in couple of days.

Earlier, Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for Shah, submitted that statements of only three witnesses out of 44 were recorded and pleaded that his client should be granted the bail in the light of precedents of such nature. He held that the reference against Shah was expected to continue longer.

The NAB prosecutor told the court the matter had been sent to the headquarters after completion of inquiry into it.

"Lawmaking is not the domain of NAB, and we did whatever was possible," the NAB prosecutor replied when the court inquired about the delay in the reference against Shah.

The prosecutor submitted that delay is being caused in the trial court on part of the accused by producing the diary of accountability court Sukkur. He told the court that NAB was making all its efforts to pursue the reference against Shah and didn't request the court for adjournment on any hearing.

The prosecutor accused Shah and other accused of resorting to delaying tactics as they had been admitted to the NICVD Sukkur and NAB was not allowed to enter into it. The bench asked whether NAB told all this to the accountability court Sukkur and requested it to send the accused from the NICVD to jail.

The court also questioned about the finalization of the reference and why final reference was not submitted despite keeping the accused in jail for twenty months. The court also inquired about the progress of NAB in the last two years and remarked that the court just wants to know about the final reference in this case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB PPP NICVD Sindh High Court Makhdoom Ali Khan Syed Khursheed Shah

SHC reserves verdict in bail petition of Khursheed

Discos’ consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund for May

Lack of improvement in power system: Dearth of financial resources cited as major hurdle

In symbolic end to war, US general steps down from Afghanistan command

KSA allows entry to Pakistanis inoculated with Chinese vaccine

SAPM says army can be called in to ensure SOP observance

Covid triggered biggest increase in hunger in decades: UN

Junior officers: FBR takes serious notice of additional charges sans approval

Three-day Eid-ul-Azha holidays

FBR urged to follow tax-base broadening timelines

SBP tells banks to boost consumers’ protection mechanism

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.