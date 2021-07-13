ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

World Population Day 11th July 2021: Messages from Ayesha Leghari Country Director PSI Pakistan

13 Jul 2021

TEXT: This year's theme for the World Population Day is ‘Rights and Choices'. We have always prioritized informed choices and firmly believe that it is our job to raise awareness amongst women along with their families about concepts like birth spacing and counselling for modern contraceptive methods of her choice.

It is when women know their rights, they have the liberty of making informed choices. Margaret Sanger once said, “No woman can call herself free who does not own and control her body. No woman can call herself free until she can choose consciously whether she will or will not be a mother.” When the COVID-19 pandemic hit us unexpectedly and unprepared last year, it also greatly increased the risks of unintended pregnancies. While the nation and our government were firefighting the pandemic, the health experts were also fearing for another crisis ahead and thus began the efforts to make reproductive health and birth spacing a part of essential service. PSI Pakistan along with its partner organizations, rolled up its sleeves to ensure that even during the strict lockdown the availability of contraceptives could be ensured; we realized that our interventions became even more important in these trying times than before.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

World Population Day

World Population Day 11th July 2021: Messages from Ayesha Leghari Country Director PSI Pakistan

Discos’ consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund for May

Lack of improvement in power system: Dearth of financial resources cited as major hurdle

In symbolic end to war, US general steps down from Afghanistan command

KSA allows entry to Pakistanis inoculated with Chinese vaccine

SAPM says army can be called in to ensure SOP observance

Covid triggered biggest increase in hunger in decades: UN

Junior officers: FBR takes serious notice of additional charges sans approval

Three-day Eid-ul-Azha holidays

FBR urged to follow tax-base broadening timelines

SBP tells banks to boost consumers’ protection mechanism

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.