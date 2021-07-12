President cautions against issues posing threats to economy

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday cautioned that two issues posed threats to Pakistan's emerging economy, one, the current unrest in Afghanistan and the second, rising of coronavirus cases. On his twitter handle, the president, however, hoped for peace and healing in the war torn Afghanistan.

While about, COVID-19 rising cases, the president urged the people not to drop their guard against the contagious virus especially during Eid ul Azha and stressed upon strict observance of the standards operating procedures (SOPs). The president also tagged a graph showing daily coronavirus cases' spike in the country.

"Two issues that threaten Pakistan's emerging economy. One is unrest in Afghanistan on which we hope: Taliban & their countrymen find peace & healing. 2nd is possibility of rising COVID-19 cases. Be careful during Eid. This is in YOUR hands. Revive SOPs: Masks, Distance & Wash Hands," he posted on twitter.