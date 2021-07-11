LPG taxes, duties: Stakeholders to meet today

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division has called a consultative meeting of stakeholders on Sunday (July 11) to take important decisions on taxes and duties, which can be a hurdle in the smooth supply of LPG especially during winters.

The notification says that the Petroleum Division has invited representatives of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), the OGDCL, the Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGC), Pakistan LNG Marketing Association, Oil Companies Advisory Council, Pyramid Gas (Pvt) Ltd, Pakistan State Oil Company, Parco, Engro Vopak Terminal (Pvt) Ltd, and Consumer

Rights Commission of Pakistan, etc.

The importers of LPG already warned of a complete shutter-down and wheel-jam strike, if the additional levy of Rs4,669 per tonne was imposed on LPG imports via land route as proposed by the Ministry of Planning and Development was not withdrawal.

The LPG association representatives asserted that the LPG shops and plants will be closed down and fuel tankers from Khyber to Karachi will remain off the road, if the proposed move is implemented. The enraged LPG sector leaders said the Planning Ministry has proposed to the Cabinet an additional levy of Rs4,669 per tonne on LPG coming from land to increase the Regulatory Duty. Those who import LPG by land pay 5.5 per cent advance income tax.

