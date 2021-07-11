ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Rains: KATI urges precautionary measures

Recorder Report 11 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Patron-in-Chief of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) S M Muneer and President Saleem-uz-Zaman have said that the Meteorological Department in coming days has forecast heavy rains in Karachi.

In such cases, precautionary measures should be taken to avoid any possible incident. K-Electric, at the request of KATI, had elevated the grid stations of the industrial area and secured the electrical installations to save precious lives, which has greatly reduced the risk of any possible accidents during rains.

They emphasized on awareness campaigns and special messages should be issued to the people to take precautionary measures before the rains. S M Muneer appealed to the people of Karachi, especially the employees and laborers, to be careful in the rains, stay away from electrical installations and avoid installing Kunda during rainy season.

Saleem-uz-Zaman requested factory administrations of Korangi Industrial Area to take precautionary measures before the rains and save the lives of the employees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

