Minor girl eaten by crocodile in Sukkur

SUKKUR: In yet another incident of a crocodile eating a human being on the bank of Nara Canal at tehsil Saleh Put of Sukkur (Sindh), a four-year-old girl was devoured by a crocodile on Saturday.

According to reports, Saeeda Mahar had come to the bank of the canal along with her mother that suddenly a crocodile pounced upon them.

While the mother had to run away to save her life, little Saeeda was eaten up by the animal. A large number of locals reached the spot after learning about the incident to search for the girl. However, not a single official of the wildlife department or the district administration was present there.

Saeeda’s death turned her entire family mournful. Residents said that the crocodile which had eaten up the little girl was 16-foot long.

They complained that crocodiles coming out of the water of Nara Canal and attacking the residents had become a routine now while the district administration and the wildlife department had turned a blind eye to the situation.