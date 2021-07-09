Rupee recovers 16 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Rupee gained 16 paisas against the US dollar in inter-bank trading on Friday, closing at Rs159.17 compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs159.33.

In the open market, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs159.6 and Rs160.6, respectively.

Rupee loses another 41 paisas against dollar

The price of euro increased by 5 paisas and closed at Rs188.41 against last day’s closing of Rs188.36, reported the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.44, whereas a decrease of 18 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the UK Pound, which was traded at Rs219.41 as compared to its last closing of Rs219.59.

Rupee sheds another 55 paisas against dollar

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 4 and 5 paisas to close at Rs43.33 and Rs42.43, respectively.