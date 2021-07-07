Rupee sheds another 55 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee weakened by another 55 paisas against the US dollar in inter-bank trading on Wednesday, ending at Rs 158.92 to the previous day’s closing of Rs 158.37.

In the open market, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs 158.8 and Rs 159.8, respectively.

Rupee extends losses against dollar

The price of euro appreciated by 33 paisas and closed at Rs 187.95 against last day’s trading of Rs 187.62, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.43, whereas a decrease of 33 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the UK Pound, which was traded at Rs 219.11 compared to its last closing of Rs219.44.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 15 paisas each to close at Rs 43.26 and Rs 42.37, respectively.