Rupee loses another 41 paisas against dollar

  • Has gone done by Rs1.46 during the week
APP 08 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Rupee lost another 41 paisas against the US dollar in inter-bank trading on Thursday, ending at Rs 159.33 against previous day’s closing of Rs 158.92.

In the open market, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs 159.7 and Rs 160.7, respectively.

The price of euro appreciated by 33 paisas and closed at Rs 188.36 against last day’s closing of Rs 187.95, reported the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.44, whereas an increase of 48 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the UK Pound, which was traded at Rs 219.59 as compared to its last closing of Rs 219.11.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 11 paisas each to close at Rs 43.37 and Rs 42.48, respectively.

Rupee loses another 41 paisas against dollar

