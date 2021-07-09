PM directs completion of ‘agri dashboard’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to complete the “agri dashboard” on priority basis within the stipulated time to make it fully operational as it would timely avert essential commodities crisis.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting on the progress of the agri dashboard and the monitoring dashboard of projects and agreements signed during the prime minister's visits abroad.

Under the prime minister's vision of focusing on food security, with real-time statistics of demand and consumption the agri-dashboard for agricultural commodities will help the government identify and avoid any food crises in a timely manner.

With the support of the provincial governments, the Agri Dashboard will also ensure controlling the prices of food consumables.

The prime minister directed to complete the final stages of the agri dashboard on priority basis within the stipulated time and make it fully operational as soon as possible.

The meeting was also briefed on the steps taken to improve the genetic diversity of livestock.

In addition, Dr Moeed Yusuf briefed the meeting about the prime minister's visits abroad and the dashboard set up to monitor the implementation of agreements reached with foreign leaders in Pakistan.

The dashboard will not only keep track of the details of the prime minister's visits, but will also assist in monitoring the implementation of agreements and decisions.

The dashboard will also ensure speedy implementation of agreements by removing barriers faced by ministries.

The prime minister said that food security was the top priority of the government.

The government is bringing innovation in this sector to increase agricultural yield. The Agricultural Transformation Plan is a comprehensive strategy to increase production to meet the food needs of the country.

The prime minister further said that obstacles to timely implementation of agreements reached during overseas visits would be identified and remedied, so that there would be no delay in completion of projects, which are important in the national interest.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Food Security Syed Fakhr Imam, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill, and the concerned officials.

