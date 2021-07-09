Sports
Olympics bans spectators
09 Jul 2021
TOKYO: The Tokyo Olympics will take place without spectators, organisers said on Thursday, as a resurgent pandemic forced Japan to declare a coronavirus state of emergency for the capital that will run throughout the event.
