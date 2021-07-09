ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
New LNG terminals: CCoE given inter-ministerial committee report

Recorder Report 09 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Maritime Affairs Division presented the report of the inter-ministerial committee on establishment of new LNG terminals to the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE).

The Cabinet Committee met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair at P-Block Secretariat here Thursday.

The CCoE was informed that the Committee had held extensive consultation and was able to address a large number of issues, which required inter-departmental and inter-ministerial consensus.

The CCoE also received a report of the Sub-Committee of CCoE on Pipelines Capacity Allocation for New Terminals.

The Committee was headed by deputy chairman Planning Commission.

The Committee noted the recommendations, and directed the Petroleum Division to submit a formal summary to the CCoE containing the final proposals for approval of the Cabinet.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and Production, Minister for Commerce, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Minister for Railways, and Minister for Science and Technology.

Representatives of regulatory authorities and officials of provincial governments also participated in the meeting.

Asad Umar PETROLEUM DIVISION Cabinet Committee on Energy LNG terminals Maritime Affairs Division

