ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Japan rubber futures slide

Reuters 09 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures slid on Thursday for a second day on worries over slower demand as the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 continues to drive global cases higher.

Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for December delivery finished 3.9 yen, or 1.8%, lower at 217.0 yen ($2.0) per kg. It had dropped to 215.0 yen, just shy of the 214.8 yen hit last Friday, which marked the lowest since November last year.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore’s SICOM exchange for August delivery last traded at 161.4 US cents per kg, down 1.2%.

Meanwhile, the rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery rose 140 yuan to finish at 13,395 yuan ($2,067) a tonne.

Shanghai prices gained because they have underperformed Osaka and Singapore recently and inventories there have been falling, the dealer said.

Malaysian’s Rubber Gloves Manufacturers Association (MARGMA), citing supply shortage concerns, on Thursday said it had pleaded with the government to allow the sector to resume operations in Selangor, where a tighter lockdown had been imposed.

Shanghai Futures Exchange COVID19 rubber SICOM Margma Delta variant

