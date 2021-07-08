ANL 32.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.86%)
ASC 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.69%)
ASL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.45%)
FFL 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.42%)
GGL 48.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.47%)
HUMNL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.56%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.97%)
KAPCO 45.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
MDTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.55%)
NETSOL 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (2.76%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.38%)
PAEL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.01%)
PIBTL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.24%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.56%)
PTC 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.65%)
SNGP 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
TELE 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.73%)
TRG 168.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.82%)
UNITY 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.06%)
WTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
BR100 5,180 Increased By ▲ 57.89 (1.13%)
BR30 26,909 Increased By ▲ 386.69 (1.46%)
KSE100 47,658 Increased By ▲ 410.22 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,175 Increased By ▲ 201.51 (1.06%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
UN Council vote on Syria aid extension pushed back

  • The vote originally set for Thursday is on a draft resolution to keep open the only remaining entry point for aid into northwest Syria that bypasses Damascus
AFP 08 Jul 2021

UNITED NATIONS: A UN Security Council vote on extending cross-border aid into war-torn Syria's rebel-held northwest has been postponed to try to soften veto-wielder Russia's stance, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

"The idea is Friday now," one diplomatic source said on condition of anonymity, with another source saying postponing would allow for "more time to finish the negotiation."

The vote originally set for Thursday is on a draft resolution to keep open the only remaining entry point for aid into northwest Syria that bypasses Damascus.

UN Security Council confronts growing threat of cyber attacks

The UN's cross-border aid authorization, in place since 2014 and sharply curtailed last year under pressure from Moscow, expires on Saturday.

Russia, which holds veto power at the council and is a staunch ally of the Syrian regime, may block the renewal, preferring to see aid delivered across front lines from Damascus and arguing the existing crossing is used to supply arms to rebel fighters.

During a meeting on the issue Tuesday, Moscow had "maintained its position, which has been clear for a long time," a Russian diplomat told AFP.

The draft resolution was presented by non-permanent council members Norway and Ireland in late June and seeks to keep the Bab al-Hawa crossing from Turkey into Syria open for one year. Until Wednesday, the resolution also included a request to reopen for one year a second crossing point, Al-Yarubiyah, which allows supplies to reach Syria's northeast from Iraq.

In a gesture towards Russia, Ireland and Norway abandoned that second request late Wednesday, according to diplomats. The two countries hope that Moscow will be more conciliatory with the proposed new draft, allowing a vote on Friday.

Some three million people live in jihadist-dominated northwest Syria, more than half displaced by the country's decade-long conflict.

Damascus diplomatic sources UN Security Council vote Bab al Hawa

UN Council vote on Syria aid extension pushed back

