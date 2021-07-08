ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Experts propose regional conference to prevent civil war in Afghanistan

08 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Global and Regional Studies Centre at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) recently held a webinar on the “US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the unfolding anarchy - Implication for Pakistan.” The panelists included Ambassador Asif Durrani, Ambassador Alam Brohi, and Syed Muhammad Ali, Director, Strategic Affairs, Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS). Ambassador Ghulam Rasool Baluch was the moderator.

Asif Durrani said that if the Taliban control Afghanistan, the region and the world will anticipate how the warlords will pursue their activities and what will be the fate of the drug money. The US will continue to influence Afghanistan’s politics despite its exit.

Ambassador Brohi said that the Taliban are trying to capture Afghanistan’s rural areas while encircling urban centres. If the Afghan military secures urban centres, the civil war is expected to be fiercer than before. He called upon Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs and military establishment to curb any possible crisis that may arise.

Muhammad Ali said that the US is leaving Afghanistan, not because of war fatigue but Biden administration’s objective to return to great power competition. The US will reduce its engagements in the developing world to contain China’s rise as a superpower.

He shared that the Taliban, after acquiring power, should convert their hard power success into political legitimacy and international diplomatic recognition. Pakistan should be prepared to handle a major exodus of Afghan refugees from Afghanistan.

Ali added that regional neighbours should work towards Afghanistan’s nation-building by offering security assurance for their collective interests.

Ambassador Baluch opined that the Afghan crisis is yet to reach its crescendo. The challenge for Afghan leaderships primarily, and the neighbours and the world in general, is how to prevent this calamity. The world will help Afghanistan once there is internal peace.

In his closing remarks, Ambassador Baluch said that diplomatic initiatives should engage regional countries such as China, Turkey, Iran, Russia, and even India to ensure they will not exploit any turmoil that transpires in Afghanistan. —PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Taliban CASS Asif Durrani Ghulam Rasool Baluch Alam Brohi

Experts propose regional conference to prevent civil war in Afghanistan

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

Dilip Kumar passes away

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

PSM revival plan: PC BoD all set to give approval

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Afghan govt team meets Taliban in Tehran

‘FBR must introduce law to jail errant taxmen’

CCoE meeting today

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.