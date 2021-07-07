ANL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.89%)
ASC 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.49%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
FFBL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.52%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.09%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.57%)
GGL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.31%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
MDTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 162.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.4%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PAEL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.67%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PRL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.64%)
PTC 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.36 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.81%)
TELE 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.37%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.17%)
UNITY 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.78%)
WTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
BR100 5,120 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (0.06%)
BR30 26,475 Increased By ▲ 94.22 (0.36%)
KSE100 47,268 Decreased By ▼ -78.31 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,980 Decreased By ▼ -25.15 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close lower on Dow fall

  • The Nikkei dropped sharply at the open following losses of the Dow
AFP Updated 07 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the Dow dropped on Wall Street, with investors awaiting fresh market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.96 percent, or 276.26 points, to end at 28,366.95, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.86 percent, or 16.82 points, to 1,937.68.

"The Nikkei dropped sharply at the open following losses of the Dow," Okasan Online Securities said.

"In the afternoon, the market struggled to find a direction as investors looked for fresh clues."

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.6 percent at 34,577.37 and the broad-based S&P fell 0.2 percent after last week's records. The tech-rich Nasdaq closed up 0.2 percent.

In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dropped 1.11 percent to 80,960 yen while SoftBank Group slid 0.61 percent to 7,419 yen.

Automakers were lower, with Toyota losing 0.61 percent to 9,734 yen, Honda sinking 1.00 percent to 3,560 yen and Nissan dropping 1.89 percent to 584.2 yen.

The dollar fetched 110.66 yen in Asian trade against 110.61 yen in New York on Tuesday.

Nikkei Okasan Online Securities Tokyo stocks closed lower

Tokyo stocks close lower on Dow fall

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

Afghan govt meets Taliban in Tehran: Iran

PM Imran lauds Pakistan's rank on The Economist's Global Normalcy Index

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Essential commodities: Govt sees decline in prices

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

Taliban launch assault on Afghan provincial capital Qala-i-Naw: local officials

PM heaps praise on Xi, Communist Party of China

Oil drops sharply from multi-year highs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters