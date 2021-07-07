ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.49%)
ASC 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FCCL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
FFL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.41%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
GGGL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
GGL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
JSCL 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.98%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
NETSOL 162.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.38%)
PACE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
PAEL 35.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.16%)
POWER 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.06%)
PTC 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
SNGP 48.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.12%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
TRG 162.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.31%)
UNITY 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
WTL 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0%)
BR30 26,376 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-0.02%)
KSE100 47,216 Decreased By ▼ -130.49 (-0.28%)
KSE30 18,979 Decreased By ▼ -25.94 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it closes in on Florida

  • After making landfall on the Florida coast it is expected to move inland into the southeastern United States on Thursday, the NHC said
AFP 07 Jul 2021

MIAMI: After battering Cuba with drenching rain and strong winds, Elsa regained hurricane strength late Tuesday as it closed in on Florida, where rescue workers pressed on with their search of the debris of a Miami condominium that collapsed almost two weeks ago.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and was just offshore the Tampa Bay area at 11:00 pm (0300 GMT), with "heavy rains and gusty winds spreading inland across southwest and west-central Florida."

After making landfall on the Florida coast it is expected to move inland into the southeastern United States on Thursday, the NHC said.

With a possible storm surge of up to five feet (1.5 meters), Tampa airport suspended commercial flights from 5:00 pm Tuesday until at least 10:00 am Wednesday.

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez called on state residents to start preparing for the storm, including the possibility of power blackouts and asked people to stockpile adequate supplies of food and water.

"If you are asked to evacuate, please leave," she said, reminding people that there were emergency shelters ready to accommodate them.

Elsa left a trail of destruction through the Caribbean, claiming at least three lives. It was logged as the first hurricane of this year's Atlantic season on Friday before being downgraded Saturday to a tropical storm again -- and then back up to a hurricane Tuesday.

Over 100,000 people were evacuated from coastal or low-lying areas as the storm cut through Cuba, with the nation's meteorological institute Insmet reporting winds of up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour.

But its forecasted westward path meant Florida appeared set to avoid the worst of the storm, with the southwest coast of the state set to experience a glancing blow rather than the direct hit expected earlier.

In Surfside, on Florida's east coast, workers on Sunday used explosives in the controlled demolition of the still-standing portion of a collapsed condo building -- a job accelerated for fear Elsa might topple the structure.

The condo disaster left 36 confirmed deaths, but another 109 people are still listed as missing.

On Monday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told CNN that officials were "very hopeful" that, with Elsa's current path, they would not have to pause search-and-rescue efforts after all.

Tropical Storm Elsa US National Hurricane Center Florida coast

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it closes in on Florida

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

PM heaps praise on Xi, Communist Party of China

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

Oil drops sharply from multi-year highs

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

Covid-19 impact: FIs required to implement IFRS 9 from Jan 1, 2022

G-MSS for housing finance: FIs to face penalty for missing targets

Russia steps in to help secure Tajik-Afghan border

Investors, importers: FBR increases validity period of advance ruling

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters