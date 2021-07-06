KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 386,313 tonnes of cargo comprising 281,831 tonnes of import cargo and 104,482 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending on Monday.

The total import cargo of 281,831 comprised of 124,819 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 41,749 tonnes of DAP, and 115,263 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 104,482 tonnes comprised of 66,966 tonnes of containerized cargo, 25,912 tonnes of Clinkers, 5,504 tonnes of Cement, 6,100 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

As many as 9263 containers comprising of 4917 containers import and 4346 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1206 of 20’s and 1567 of 40’s loaded while 05 of 20’s and 286 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1236 of 20’s and 672 of 40’s loaded containers while 376 of 20’s and 695 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were 10 ships namely MT Quetta, Msc Samu, Hyundai Bangkok, Al Mahboobah, Osaka, Teera Bhum, Apl Antwerp, Magic Star, Apl Norway and Xin Qing Dao have berth at Karachi Port on Monday.

There were 07 ships namely Dae Won, Msc Samu, Hyundai Bangkok, Uacc Shams, Chanya Naree, Thor Caliber and Mol Grandeur have sailed out from Karachi Port on 05-06-2021.

There were 11 cargos namely Albatross Trader, Uacc Ibn Sina, Xin Los Angeles, Nikos P, Kota Naked, Oocl GuangZhou, Euphhrates Highway, JIU Heng, Bernadette, Cosco NaGoya and Northern Dexterity were due on Monday.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Chemicals, Soya bean, Gas oil, Natural gas and Palm oil, out of them, two ships, bulk carrier ‘Pangeo’ and Containers vessel ‘APL Norway’ sailed out to sea on Monday (today) morning, and three more ships, Gaschem Mosfi, Al-Salm-II and African Baza are expected to sail from EVTL, FOTCO and PQEPT on same day in the afternoon (.)

A cargo volume of 263,900 tonnes, comprising 161,215 tonnes imports cargo and 38,266 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,004 Containers (1,557 TEUs imports and 1,447 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are nine ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Neutrina, Tomson gas, White Purl and Hellespont Progress & three more ships, Maersk Bentonville, MSC Ishyka and MSC Silvana carrying Coal, Petroleum gas, Furnace oil and Containers are expected take berths at PIBT, EVTL, SSGC, FOTCO and QICT on Monday (today), 5th July, while three more Container vessels MSC Alessia, MOL Genesis and Maersk Chicago are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same on Tuesday, 6th July-2021.

