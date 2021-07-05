ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.21%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.62%)
EPCL 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-11.22%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.9%)
JSCL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PPL 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.19%)
UNITY 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.77%)
BR30 26,784 Decreased By ▼ -342.76 (-1.26%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -311.05 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,995 Decreased By ▼ -105.49 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian wheat export prices fall ahead of new harvest

  • Russia's wheat export tax, which Moscow introduced on June 2 and is changing each week, will drop to $41.20 per tonne from July 7, according to data from the agriculture ministry.
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

MOSCOW: Russian wheat export prices fell last week in anticipation of high new harvest volumes and against a backdrop of competition among suppliers, analysts said on Monday.

New-crop Russian wheat with 12.5pc protein loading from Black Sea ports and for supply in July was $242 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $7 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note.

Another consultancy, Sovecon, recorded a decline of $4.5 to $246 a tonne FOB for the week.

Russia's wheat export tax, which Moscow introduced on June 2 and is changing each week, will drop to $41.20 per tonne from July 7, according to data from the agriculture ministry. The low level of the tax is expected to boost Russian exports.

"We expect Russian FOB to move slightly lower on the strong competition with other origins and weaker domestic prices," Sovecon said.

Yields in Russia's south, where harvesting has started, were close to a record, while in the Volga and Saratov regions they were slightly below average, Sovecon said.

wheat export tax wheat export prices Black Sea ports IKAR agriculture Russian wheat

Russian wheat export prices fall ahead of new harvest

Pakistan's exports to US cross $5b, highest ever, says Dawood

No visit of Russian president to Pakistan has been scheduled: FO

Pakistan begins repatriating residents stranded in Afghanistan

Zardari seeks pre-arrest bail in New York apartment case

Harsh restrictions could be imposed if SOPs not followed: NCOC

OPEC+ abandons oil policy meeting after Saudi-UAE clash

More than 1,000 Afghan troops flee into Tajikistan

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio rises, daily cases reach 1,347

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

Power Division to retain some 'inefficient' power plants

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters