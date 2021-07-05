ANL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.42%)
ASC 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.03%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
AVN 93.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.86%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.69%)
EPCL 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.09%)
FCCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
FFBL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
FFL 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.11%)
HASCOL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-10%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
JSCL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.2%)
KAPCO 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.75%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.29%)
PAEL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.92%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
PTC 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.90 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.28%)
TRG 165.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-1.29%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.4%)
WTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,155 Decreased By ▼ -29 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,877 Decreased By ▼ -249.48 (-0.92%)
KSE100 47,479 Decreased By ▼ -206.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -74.43 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Indonesia sets coal benchmark price at highest in a decade

  • The price is 14.97% higher than June's benchmark price and the highest since the $117.6 per tonne in May 2011
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia set its coal benchmark price higher in July at $115.35 per tonne, an official document published by its energy and minerals ministry showed on Monday.

The price is 14.97% higher than June's benchmark price and the highest since the $117.6 per tonne in May 2011, Refinitiv data showed.

The document did not show what accounted for the price jump. An energy ministry spokesman told Reuters that a statement will be issued later on Monday.

Coffee indonesia coal Refinitiv data minerals ministry showed

Indonesia sets coal benchmark price at highest in a decade

