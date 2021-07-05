Markets
Indonesia sets coal benchmark price at highest in a decade
- The price is 14.97% higher than June's benchmark price and the highest since the $117.6 per tonne in May 2011
JAKARTA: Indonesia set its coal benchmark price higher in July at $115.35 per tonne, an official document published by its energy and minerals ministry showed on Monday.
The price is 14.97% higher than June's benchmark price and the highest since the $117.6 per tonne in May 2011, Refinitiv data showed.
The document did not show what accounted for the price jump. An energy ministry spokesman told Reuters that a statement will be issued later on Monday.
