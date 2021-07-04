ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,379
3424hr
Pakistan Cases
961,085
1,40024hr
2.92% positivity
Sindh
339,268
Punjab
346,582
Balochistan
27,295
Islamabad
82,845
KPK
138,306
Trade deficit widened by 34.10pc

Tahir Amin 04 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The country’s trade deficit widened by 34.10 percent to $31.057 billion during the fiscal year (July-June) 2020-21 compared to $23.159 billion during the same period of 2019-20, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to trade data released by the PBS, Pakistan’s exports grew by 18.11 percent to $25.268 billion during July-June 2020-21 from $21.394 billion over the corresponding period of last year. Imports increased by 26.42 percent to $56.325 billion during 2020-21 compared to 2019-20, when imports were recorded at $44.553 billion.

Exports increased by 61.10 percent on month-on-month (MoM) basis and stood at $2.692 billion in June 2021 against $1.671 billion in May 2021.

Imports witnessed 18.43 percent growth in June 2021 and remained $6.286 billion compared to $5.308 billion in May 2021. Trade deficit narrowed by 1.18 percent in June 2021 and remained $3.594 billion compared to $3.637 billion in May 2021.

Pakistan’s trade deficit widened by a massive 70.82 percent on year-on-year basis to $3.594 billion in June 2021 compared to $2.104 billion in June 2020. Trade figures show that the country’s exports registered 68.36 percent increase in June 2021 and stood at $2.692 billion compared to $1.599 billion in June 2020.

The country’s imports remained $6.286 billion in June 2021 compared to $3.703 billion in June 2020 registering 69.75 percent growth.

