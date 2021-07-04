ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,379
3424hr
Pakistan Cases
961,085
1,40024hr
2.92% positivity
Sindh
339,268
Punjab
346,582
Balochistan
27,295
Islamabad
82,845
KPK
138,306
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

LNG-based general industries, other sectors: Gas supply yet to be restored

Recorder Report 04 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Gas supply to LNG-based general industries, fertilizer plants and CNG stations in various regions of the country had yet to be restored despite Minister for Energy's claim that 80 percent RLNG flows were restored by the fourth day (Saturday).

In a tweet, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said, "RLNG flows restored to 80 percent zero forced/announced load-shedding in most areas since 5pm yesterday, i.e., third day of dry docking".

The officials of the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and the All Pakistan CNG Association told Business Recorder that no notification was issued for the restoration of supply to RLNG-based CNG stations, general industry, and fertiliser plants in Punjab and KP areas.

Hammad Azhar said that change over the ships completed on time on Wednesday. 40 percent re-gasification of RLNG from the replacement ship has been achieved two days ahead of schedule. We are targeting 70 percent restoration of RLNG supply by tomorrow".

The supply situation in the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) also could not be improved as general industry, CNG stations and fertiliser remained shut.

Both gas companies - the SNGPL and the SSGC - announced that they would disconnect gas supply to LNG-based fertiliser plants, cement, CNG, and non-export industries from June 29 to July 5, 2021 due to dry docking of Engro's LNG terminal.

The Petroleum Division had proposed that during the dry docking stretching from June 29 to July 5, about 70 mmcfd RLNG be suspended to two fertiliser plants, followed by 40mmcfd to CNG sector in Punjab, 70mmcfd of local gas to CNG in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and the spared volumes be used by the SNGPL for system balancing and diversion to power plants subject to charging of RLNG tariff and another 115mmcfd RLNG to non-export generation industry in Punjab and the KP.

In case of the SSGCL, the summary demanded suspension of both RLNG and local gas to the CNG sector and non-export generation industry and the RLNG to K-Electric be also reduced.

On Monday, speaking at a press conference, President FPCCI Nasir Hayat Magoon had said that the "gas crisis" is an outcome of mismanagement as gas supply is being suspended across the country from June 29, which is the outcome of "gross incompetence".

On Friday, former prime minister and PML-N central leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accused the federal government of creating an "artificial" shortage of LNG.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LNG Hammad Azhar Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ssgcl Federal Government lng terminal SNGPL gas supply Nasir Hayat Magoon

LNG-based general industries, other sectors: Gas supply yet to be restored

RDA fetches $1.5bn inflows in nine months

‘Profit on debt’ CDNS to charge 30pc WHT on persons not appearing in ATL

PECO affairs have put govt in a bind

Massive ransomware attack potentially hit 1,000 businesses

Trade deficit widened by 34.10pc

‘Forced’ load-shedding has been done away with: govt

Matters regarding WWF, WPPF devolved to provinces: FBR

Home appliances: Duty on import of certain raw materials/input goods exempted

Tractor subsidy scheme: NAB takes notice of ACE probe

PM to review progress of CPEC-related projects tomorrow

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.