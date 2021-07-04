ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,379
3424hr
Pakistan Cases
961,085
1,40024hr
2.92% positivity
Sindh
339,268
Punjab
346,582
Balochistan
27,295
Islamabad
82,845
KPK
138,306
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Didi says it stores all China user and roads data in China

Reuters 04 Jul 2021

HONG KONG/BEIJING: China’s ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc stores all China user and roads data at servers in the country and it is “absolutely not possible” that the company passed data to the United States, a senior company executive said on Saturday.

Didi Vice President Li Min also said the company would sue any social media users who said the company transferred data during its recent initial public offering (IPO) process after claims were made on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform.

China’s cyberspace agency announced on Friday it had launched an investigation into Didi to protect national security and the public interest, just two days after the company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

News of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) probe, and the agency’s decision to block Didi from registering new users during its investigation, knocked 5% off Beijing-based Didi’s shares on Friday.

“Like many overseas-listed Chinese companies, Didi stores all domestic user data at servers in China, it is absolutely not possible to pass data to the United States,” Li said in a post on Weibo.

Didi, which offers services in China and more than 15 international markets, gathers vast amounts of real-time mobility data every day. It uses some of the data for autonomous driving technologies and traffic analysis.

Founded by Will Cheng in 2012, the company has already faced regulatory probes in China over safety and its operations licence.

“I’m not sure what the final implications might be but regulatory crackdown has been an ongoing concern even before the listing, with Didi already having been called in by the regulators twice,” said Sumeet Singh, Aequitas Research director who publishes on Smartkarma, told Reuters on Saturday, before Li’s post.

“This time stopping the company from taking in new users shouldn’t hurt a whole lot since the company already has 80% plus market share to begin with, as long as its not extended for a period of time.”

The cyberspace agency did not give any indication of how the long the investigation would last or provide any other details.

Didi said on Friday it planned to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks and would cooperate fully with the relevant government authority. It also said apart from the suspension of new user registrations in China, it was operating normally.

Didi Global Inc China’s ride Didi Vice President Li Min initial public offering (IPO)

Didi says it stores all China user and roads data in China

RDA fetches $1.5bn inflows in nine months

‘Profit on debt’ CDNS to charge 30pc WHT on persons not appearing in ATL

PECO affairs have put govt in a bind

Massive ransomware attack potentially hit 1,000 businesses

Trade deficit widened by 34.10pc

‘Forced’ load-shedding has been done away with: govt

Matters regarding WWF, WPPF devolved to provinces: FBR

Home appliances: Duty on import of certain raw materials/input goods exempted

Tractor subsidy scheme: NAB takes notice of ACE probe

PM to review progress of CPEC-related projects tomorrow

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.