ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
DGKC 120.53 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.15%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.95%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.35%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.3%)
FFL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
HUBC 80.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.08%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.65%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
POWER 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
PPL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.13%)
PRL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
TRG 165.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.96%)
WTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
BR100 5,198 Increased By ▲ 48.98 (0.95%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By ▲ 288.03 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,801 Increased By ▲ 444.55 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,134 Increased By ▲ 171.89 (0.91%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Raw sugar hits 1-1/2 month high, arabica touches 3-1/2 week peak

  • October raw sugar rose 1.2% to 18.11 cents per lb.
  • September arabica coffee rose 1.4% to $1.6195 per lb.
  • September New York cocoa edged up 0.1% to $2,391 a tonne.
Reuters Updated 01 Jul 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE hit 1-1/2 month highs on Wednesday on fears over further frost damage to the crop in top producer Brazil, while arabica coffee hit a 3-1/2 weak peak.

SUGAR

October raw sugar rose 1.2% to 18.11 cents per lb by 1114 GMT, having hit its highest since mid May at 18.16 cents.

Dealers said sugar is on balance set to move higher as concerns grow over the frost in Brazil. The crop was already being revised lower due to this seasons dry weather, they noted.

They conceded that demand is weak and Indian export sales may well plug any supply gaps, but said the focus was on producers who remain reticent to sell into higher prices.

Frosts were reported on Wednesday in sugarcane growing regions in Sao Paulo, a state that accounts for over 60% of Brazil's sugar output, as well as in southern Mato Grosso do Sul and northern Parana.

More frosts are forecast for Thursday.

PepsiCo plans to reduce sugar content in sodas and iced teas by a fourth in the European Union and launch more nutritious snacks by 2025.

August white sugar rose 2.4% to $458.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

September arabica coffee rose 1.4% to $1.6195 per lb, having hit its highest since early June at $1.6465 amid bullish sentiment in sugar and other commodities.

Brokers and analysts think most of Brazil's coffee will be spared from frost damage since the cold air mass will be weaker when it reaches the main producing areas in Minas Gerais state.

Brazil's 2021/22 coffee harvest is now seen at 53.7 million 60kg bags, up 4.5% compared with a previous estimate in January, broker StoneX said.

September robusta coffee rose 0.7% to $1,715 a tonne.

COCOA

September New York cocoa edged up 0.1% to $2,391 a tonne.

Dealers said short sellers still hold the reins in cocoa, with forecasts for a good current crop in world No. 2 producer Ghana at around 1.1 million tonnes.

September London cocoa edged up 0.1% to 1,635 pounds per tonne.

cocoa regulator coffee prices sugar price cocoa producer Coffee export sugar export

