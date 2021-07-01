ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.77%)
NY coffee may rise into $1.6195-$1.64 range

  • The fifth wave, the wave 5, has just started. It is travelling towards $1.64
Reuters 01 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: New York September coffee may rise into a range of $1.6195-$1.64 per lb, driven by a wave 5.

A five-wave cycle from $1.4905 looks incomplete. So far, only four waves have unfolded.

The fifth wave, the wave 5, has just started. It is travelling towards $1.64.

Support is at $1.5795, a break below which could cause a fall into $1.5545-$1.5640 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

