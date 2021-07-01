ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan Nuclear Society holds webinar

01 Jul 2021

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Nuclear Society in collaboration with the Virtual University of Pakistan along with Pakistan Academy of Sciences and Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a webinar titled “Science Diplomacy” which was attended by hundreds of students and professionals from all over the world.

The webinar started with the recitation from the Holy Quran. President Pakistan Nuclear Society Dr Imtinan Elahi Qureshi welcomed all the guests and participants.

While speaking on the occasion Rector Virtual University of Pakistan, Professor Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti said, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of IT and Telecom and Universities are key partners in science diplomacy. He said as a think tank we need to analyze our research-based approach towards science diplomacy. To address National and global challenges most of the developed countries have initiated science diplomacy forum not only for their own benefits but also to help developing countries. Some of the examples are Full Bright scholarship and Erasmus Mundus scholarship, our students must avail these opportunities to rise in the field of science.

Distinguished National Professor, National Centre for Physics, Professor Dr. Muhammad Aslam Baig throw light on “Bridging Gaps through Science Diplomacy; Pakistan’s Perspective”. He said that there are three types of science diplomacy which include science for diplomacy, science in diplomacy and diplomacy for science. Among these three diplomacies, Diplomacy for Science is the most important and best example for this is ICTP, CERN and ITER.

He said our main objective under science diplomacy forum is to bring diplomat and scientist under one umbrella. He said that most of the countries are integrating science into their foreign policy. He also raised a point that coordination between foreign policy and International Agencies is quite important and critical. Science diplomacy should be used to express national power or influence in equipping decision makers with information to support policy and to enhance bilateral and multilateral relations, he added.

Director General (ACDIS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muhammad Kamran Akhtar Malik spoke on Pakistan’s Perspective on Science Diplomacy. He said that throughout history scientific advancements have been shaping and transforming powers of states relative to each other. —PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan Nuclear Society Science Diplomacy Dr Imtinan Elahi Qureshi Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti Muhammad Kamran Akhtar Malik

Pakistan Nuclear Society holds webinar

NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF

Prices of petroleum products raised

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

Engro explains its position

Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists

Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran

Tarin tells NA: Efforts afoot to end tradition of supplementary grants

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.