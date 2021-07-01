Pakistan Nuclear Society holds webinar

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Nuclear Society in collaboration with the Virtual University of Pakistan along with Pakistan Academy of Sciences and Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a webinar titled “Science Diplomacy” which was attended by hundreds of students and professionals from all over the world.

The webinar started with the recitation from the Holy Quran. President Pakistan Nuclear Society Dr Imtinan Elahi Qureshi welcomed all the guests and participants.

While speaking on the occasion Rector Virtual University of Pakistan, Professor Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti said, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of IT and Telecom and Universities are key partners in science diplomacy. He said as a think tank we need to analyze our research-based approach towards science diplomacy. To address National and global challenges most of the developed countries have initiated science diplomacy forum not only for their own benefits but also to help developing countries. Some of the examples are Full Bright scholarship and Erasmus Mundus scholarship, our students must avail these opportunities to rise in the field of science.

Distinguished National Professor, National Centre for Physics, Professor Dr. Muhammad Aslam Baig throw light on “Bridging Gaps through Science Diplomacy; Pakistan’s Perspective”. He said that there are three types of science diplomacy which include science for diplomacy, science in diplomacy and diplomacy for science. Among these three diplomacies, Diplomacy for Science is the most important and best example for this is ICTP, CERN and ITER.

He said our main objective under science diplomacy forum is to bring diplomat and scientist under one umbrella. He said that most of the countries are integrating science into their foreign policy. He also raised a point that coordination between foreign policy and International Agencies is quite important and critical. Science diplomacy should be used to express national power or influence in equipping decision makers with information to support policy and to enhance bilateral and multilateral relations, he added.

Director General (ACDIS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muhammad Kamran Akhtar Malik spoke on Pakistan’s Perspective on Science Diplomacy. He said that throughout history scientific advancements have been shaping and transforming powers of states relative to each other. —PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021