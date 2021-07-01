ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
Remote areas: President calls for FIO’s outreach expansion

APP 01 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday called for expanding the outreach of Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) to remote areas of the country to provide relief to maximum number of policy holders against the maladministration of insurance companies.

He said the FIO played a significant role in providing free of charge and prompt justice to complainants against the injustices done to them.

He emphasized the need to create awareness through media about the services being provided by the institution for the complainants’ relief.

The president expressed these views while inaugurating FIO’s Regional Office in Quetta in a virtual ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

The ceremony was attended by the senior officers of FIO, President Secretariat and advisors.

FIO Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel highlighted the achievements of his organization by providing economic relief amounting to Rs2.13 billion to the aggrieved policy holders during 2020-21 as compared to Rs740 million in 2019.

A number of resolved complaints had also significantly increased, he added.

He apprised the president that 2,427 complaints were processed while 2,183 were disposed of during the year 2020.

Appreciating the performance of FIO, the president underscored the need for further intensifying efforts by the ombudsman to provide maximum relief to aggrieved policy holders against the malpractices of insurance companies.

He assured the FIO of his full support and cooperation in the performance of his duties.

