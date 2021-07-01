NY mayoral race in chaos

NEW YORK: The battle to be New York’s next mayor was in disarray Wednesday after the city’s election authorities removed preliminary results that had showed the contest narrowing.

The Board of Elections on Tuesday released a new count of votes in the Democratic primary, the key race that will select the Big Apple’s post-pandemic mayor.

The unofficial tally showed that two candidates had gained ground on frontrunner Eric Adams, the former police officer who is Brooklyn borough president.

But on Tuesday night, the board posted a tweet saying there had been a “discrepancy” in the ranked-choice voting results.