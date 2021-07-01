KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (June 30, 2021).

=========================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================== Next Capital Adamjee Insurance 50,000 43.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 43.00 Sherman Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 11,000 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 25.00 Friendly Sec. Attock Refinery 35,000 350.29 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 350.29 Ist Equity Mod. Azgard Nine Ltd. 50,000 35.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 35.00 Darson Sec. B.O.Punjab 100,000 8.36 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 8.36 AKD Sec. BYCO Petroleum 100,000 9.46 Pearl Sec. 50,000 9.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 9.46 Ist Equity Mod. Dewan Cement Ltd. 77,500 11.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 77,500 11.50 Darson Sec. Dost Steels Ltd. 100,000 3.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 3.35 Friendly Sec. Engro Corporation 12,042 298.28 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,042 298.28 Cedar Capital Ghani Global Glass 1,197,000 27.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,197,000 27.50 H. M. Idrees H. Adam Ghani Global Holding 15,000 49.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 49.55 Friendly Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 40,000 175.29 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 175.29 Darson Sec. Hub Power 14,000 78.91 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,000 78.91 M. M. M. A. Khanani Hum Network Limited 51,000 7.47 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 51,000 7.47 High Land Securities Loads Limited 1,000 21.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 21.00 AKD Sec. Lucky Cement 30,000 860.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 860.00 Insight Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 6,000 1,495.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 1,495.00 Azee Sec. National Refinery 1,500 521.13 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 521.13 Darson Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 6,000 95.10 Friendly Sec. 168,694 131.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 174,694 130.70 AKD Sec. P. S. O. 40,000 221.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 221.00 Rafi Sec. P.I.A.C.L (A) 2,900,000 4.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,900,000 4.50 Darson Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 8,000 86.12 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000 86.12 K & I Global Sazgar Engineering 5,000 171.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 171.00 Darson Sec. Service Fabrics 10,000 20.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 20.00 K & I Global Shell Pak. 10,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 10.00 Darson Sec. Sui Northern Gas 24,000 49.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,000 49.15 Cedar Capital Thatta Cement Co. 218,500 21.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 218,500 21.00 AKD Sec. United Bank Limited 150,000 121.00 Friendly Sec. 43,500 170.84 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 193,500 132.20 Dawood Equities Unity Foods Limited 200,000 45.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 45.00 Brains Securities Waves Singer 1,000 27.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 27.00 =========================================================================== Total Turnover 5,725,736 ===========================================================================

