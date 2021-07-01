ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 01 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (June 30, 2021).

===========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================
Member                    Company                      Turnover       Rates
Name                                                  of Shares
===========================================================================
Next Capital              Adamjee Insurance              50,000       43.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       50,000       43.00
Sherman Sec.              Aisha Steel Mills              11,000       25.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       11,000       25.00
Friendly Sec.             Attock Refinery                35,000      350.29
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       35,000      350.29
Ist Equity Mod.           Azgard Nine Ltd.               50,000       35.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       50,000       35.00
Darson Sec.               B.O.Punjab                    100,000        8.36
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      100,000        8.36
AKD Sec.                  BYCO Petroleum                100,000        9.46
Pearl Sec.                                               50,000        9.46
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      150,000        9.46
Ist Equity Mod.           Dewan Cement Ltd.              77,500       11.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       77,500       11.50
Darson Sec.               Dost Steels Ltd.              100,000        3.35
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      100,000        3.35
Friendly Sec.             Engro Corporation              12,042      298.28
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       12,042      298.28
Cedar Capital             Ghani Global Glass          1,197,000       27.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate    1,197,000       27.50
H. M. Idrees H. Adam      Ghani Global Holding           15,000       49.55
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       15,000       49.55
Friendly Sec.             Habib Bank Ltd.                40,000      175.29
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       40,000      175.29
Darson Sec.               Hub Power                      14,000       78.91
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       14,000       78.91
M. M. M. A. Khanani       Hum Network Limited            51,000        7.47
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       51,000        7.47
High Land Securities      Loads Limited                   1,000       21.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        1,000       21.00
AKD Sec.                  Lucky Cement                   30,000      860.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       30,000      860.00
Insight Sec.              Mari Petroleum Co.              6,000    1,495.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        6,000    1,495.00
Azee Sec.                 National Refinery               1,500      521.13
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        1,500      521.13
Darson Sec.               Oil & Gas Dev.                  6,000       95.10
Friendly Sec.                                           168,694      131.97
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      174,694      130.70
AKD Sec.                  P. S. O.                       40,000      221.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       40,000      221.00
Rafi Sec.                 P.I.A.C.L (A)               2,900,000        4.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate    2,900,000        4.50
Darson Sec.               Pakistan Petroleum              8,000       86.12
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        8,000       86.12
K & I Global              Sazgar Engineering              5,000      171.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        5,000      171.00
Darson Sec.               Service Fabrics                10,000       20.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       10,000       20.00
K & I Global              Shell Pak.                     10,000       10.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       10,000       10.00
Darson Sec.               Sui Northern Gas               24,000       49.15
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       24,000       49.15
Cedar Capital             Thatta Cement Co.             218,500       21.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      218,500       21.00
AKD Sec.                  United Bank Limited           150,000      121.00
Friendly Sec.                                            43,500      170.84
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      193,500      132.20
Dawood Equities           Unity Foods Limited           200,000       45.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      200,000       45.00
Brains Securities         Waves Singer                    1,000       27.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        1,000       27.00
===========================================================================
                          Total Turnover              5,725,736
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF

Prices of petroleum products raised

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

Engro explains its position

Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists

Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran

Tarin tells NA: Efforts afoot to end tradition of supplementary grants

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.