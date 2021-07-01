Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
01 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (June 30, 2021).
===========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================
Next Capital Adamjee Insurance 50,000 43.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 43.00
Sherman Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 11,000 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 25.00
Friendly Sec. Attock Refinery 35,000 350.29
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 350.29
Ist Equity Mod. Azgard Nine Ltd. 50,000 35.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 35.00
Darson Sec. B.O.Punjab 100,000 8.36
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 8.36
AKD Sec. BYCO Petroleum 100,000 9.46
Pearl Sec. 50,000 9.46
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 9.46
Ist Equity Mod. Dewan Cement Ltd. 77,500 11.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 77,500 11.50
Darson Sec. Dost Steels Ltd. 100,000 3.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 3.35
Friendly Sec. Engro Corporation 12,042 298.28
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,042 298.28
Cedar Capital Ghani Global Glass 1,197,000 27.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,197,000 27.50
H. M. Idrees H. Adam Ghani Global Holding 15,000 49.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 49.55
Friendly Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 40,000 175.29
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 175.29
Darson Sec. Hub Power 14,000 78.91
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,000 78.91
M. M. M. A. Khanani Hum Network Limited 51,000 7.47
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 51,000 7.47
High Land Securities Loads Limited 1,000 21.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 21.00
AKD Sec. Lucky Cement 30,000 860.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 860.00
Insight Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 6,000 1,495.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 1,495.00
Azee Sec. National Refinery 1,500 521.13
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 521.13
Darson Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 6,000 95.10
Friendly Sec. 168,694 131.97
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 174,694 130.70
AKD Sec. P. S. O. 40,000 221.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 221.00
Rafi Sec. P.I.A.C.L (A) 2,900,000 4.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,900,000 4.50
Darson Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 8,000 86.12
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000 86.12
K & I Global Sazgar Engineering 5,000 171.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 171.00
Darson Sec. Service Fabrics 10,000 20.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 20.00
K & I Global Shell Pak. 10,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 10.00
Darson Sec. Sui Northern Gas 24,000 49.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,000 49.15
Cedar Capital Thatta Cement Co. 218,500 21.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 218,500 21.00
AKD Sec. United Bank Limited 150,000 121.00
Friendly Sec. 43,500 170.84
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 193,500 132.20
Dawood Equities Unity Foods Limited 200,000 45.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 45.00
Brains Securities Waves Singer 1,000 27.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 27.00
===========================================================================
Total Turnover 5,725,736
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.