ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran

  • Says Pakistan will not be partner in conflict
  • Appreciates efforts of finance minister to present budget in line with his vision
  • Stresses on electronic voting machines for free and fair elections
Aisha Mahmood 30 Jun 2021

Karachi: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty, saying the country can never be a partner in conflict with the United States.

Speaking on the floor of the Parliament, the PM said that he was asked if Pakistan would give bases to the US.

"I asked that did they even acknowledge our losses? Instead, they blamed everything on us. I want to assure that we would never compromise on our national sovereignty and integrity for anyone or any country", the PM maintained.

The PM lauded Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and his team and said that they had presented the budget in line with his vision. He further said the budget reflects three principles: justice, humanity and self-independence.

When Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government came to power, Pakistan's biggest problem was the current account deficit, the PM said.

He continued that the government took many difficult steps to stabilise the economy.

Thanking the UAE, Saudia Arabia and China, the PM said these countries protected Pakistan from defaulting.

Bilawal, Qureshi engage in heated discussion in National Assembly

Meanwhile, the PM shared that Rs60 billion have been allocated in the federal budget for the uplift of the agriculture sector. He said the Punjab government has launched the Kissan Card Scheme under which the farmers will be registered.

Talking about further measures his government had taken, the PM said the government is introducing universal health insurance and all citizens will be given a health card to avail free medical treatment in government or private hospitals.

While speaking about elections in Pakistan, the PM said electronic voting machines (EVMs) were the only solution for ensuring that elections held in the country are free of rigging.

'Divided' opposition fails to block passage of budget

The premier said by-polls and Senate elections were made controversial as well.

He said his government has been trying to bring election reforms for the past two years but the opposition has been refusing to discuss the proposed reforms with the government.

He said his government was ready to listen to the opposition if it had any other advice regarding the reforms. "The only solution is EVMs. All that post-period rigging can be eliminated if the result comes immediately after the election," the premier said.

Pakistan National Assembly PMImran Khan Budget 2021

Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran

Liabilities of loss-making SOEs range from 12-18pc of GDP, says World Bank

Afghan peace process, issues with India: Parliamentary Committee meeting on July 1

Fawad Chaudhry baffled at 'judicial activism'

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in North Waziristan

PPP decides to boycott joint-opposition meeting over Shehbaz's absence in NA session

'Divided' opposition fails to block passage of budget

Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview

Govt says steps taken to mitigate RLNG shortfall impact

Nepra approves Rs3.6bn refund to consumers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters