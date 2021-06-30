Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran

Karachi: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty, saying the country can never be a partner in conflict with the United States.

Speaking on the floor of the Parliament, the PM said that he was asked if Pakistan would give bases to the US.

"I asked that did they even acknowledge our losses? Instead, they blamed everything on us. I want to assure that we would never compromise on our national sovereignty and integrity for anyone or any country", the PM maintained.

The PM lauded Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and his team and said that they had presented the budget in line with his vision. He further said the budget reflects three principles: justice, humanity and self-independence.

When Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government came to power, Pakistan's biggest problem was the current account deficit, the PM said.

He continued that the government took many difficult steps to stabilise the economy.

Thanking the UAE, Saudia Arabia and China, the PM said these countries protected Pakistan from defaulting.

Bilawal, Qureshi engage in heated discussion in National Assembly

Meanwhile, the PM shared that Rs60 billion have been allocated in the federal budget for the uplift of the agriculture sector. He said the Punjab government has launched the Kissan Card Scheme under which the farmers will be registered.

Talking about further measures his government had taken, the PM said the government is introducing universal health insurance and all citizens will be given a health card to avail free medical treatment in government or private hospitals.

While speaking about elections in Pakistan, the PM said electronic voting machines (EVMs) were the only solution for ensuring that elections held in the country are free of rigging.

'Divided' opposition fails to block passage of budget

The premier said by-polls and Senate elections were made controversial as well.

He said his government has been trying to bring election reforms for the past two years but the opposition has been refusing to discuss the proposed reforms with the government.

He said his government was ready to listen to the opposition if it had any other advice regarding the reforms. "The only solution is EVMs. All that post-period rigging can be eliminated if the result comes immediately after the election," the premier said.