Sindh govt to allot plots to Gujjar, Orangi nullah affectees

(Karachi) The Sindh government has decided to allot alternate plots to people affected by the ongoing anti-encroachment drive along the city's Gujjar and Orangi nullahs, local media reported on Wednesday.

For this purpose, the provincial government will appoint a commission to be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court (SC).

Gujjar and Orangi Nullah: SC orders authorities to continue work on widening

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environment, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has finalised a draft for the formation of the commission and sent it to the chief minister for approval.

The commission will allot 80-yard plots to the affected people. The commission will also consider Nasla Tower affectees and other cases.

SC seeks alternate housing plan for Gujjar, Orangi nullah affectees

Earlier, the SC directed the authorities to compensate the affectees of Gujjar and Orangi nullahs.

The apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, ordered the authorities to complete the expansion work of the Gujjar and Orangi nullahs and annulled all stay orders issued against it from tribunals and Sindh High Court.

The NDMA and Sindh government should continue their work, the court directed while further ordering the authorities to compensate the affectees as per law.