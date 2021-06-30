ANL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
ASC 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
ASL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
AVN 91.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
DGKC 118.20 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.07%)
EPCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
FFBL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.67%)
HASCOL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
JSCL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
KAPCO 44.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
MLCF 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.7%)
PAEL 35.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 86.97 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.2%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.88%)
SNGP 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.99%)
TRG 165.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.21%)
UNITY 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.44%)
WTL 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,131 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (0.07%)
BR30 26,886 Increased By ▲ 47.19 (0.18%)
KSE100 47,209 Increased By ▲ 71.52 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,907 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh govt to allot plots to Gujjar, Orangi nullah affectees

  • The provincial government will appoint a commission to be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court for the purpose
  • A draft has been finalised for the formation of the commission and is awaiting CM's approval
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 30 Jun 2021

(Karachi) The Sindh government has decided to allot alternate plots to people affected by the ongoing anti-encroachment drive along the city's Gujjar and Orangi nullahs, local media reported on Wednesday.

For this purpose, the provincial government will appoint a commission to be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court (SC).

Gujjar and Orangi Nullah: SC orders authorities to continue work on widening

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environment, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has finalised a draft for the formation of the commission and sent it to the chief minister for approval.

The commission will allot 80-yard plots to the affected people. The commission will also consider Nasla Tower affectees and other cases.

SC seeks alternate housing plan for Gujjar, Orangi nullah affectees

Earlier, the SC directed the authorities to compensate the affectees of Gujjar and Orangi nullahs.

The apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, ordered the authorities to complete the expansion work of the Gujjar and Orangi nullahs and annulled all stay orders issued against it from tribunals and Sindh High Court.

The NDMA and Sindh government should continue their work, the court directed while further ordering the authorities to compensate the affectees as per law.

Sindh govt Supreme Court anti encroachment drive commission Orangi and Gujjar nullahs alternate plots draft finalised

Sindh govt to allot plots to Gujjar, Orangi nullah affectees

'Divided' opposition fails to block passage of budget

Liabilities of loss-making SOEs range from 12-18pc of GDP, says World Bank

Afghan peace process, issues with India: Parliamentary Committee meeting on July 1

Fawad Chaudhry baffled at 'judicial activism'

Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview

Govt says steps taken to mitigate RLNG shortfall impact

Nepra approves Rs3.6bn refund to consumers

WB approves $800m for power sector, human capital

Over Rs25m tax liability: Action would be considered: Tarin

Remote, rural areas: 'SBP set to allow use of mobile number as bank account number'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters